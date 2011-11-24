(Updates prices, adds quote)

* Bund futures hit lowest in nearly a month

* Prospect of eventual anti-crisis measure weighs on Bunds

* Analysts expect a rebound in Bunds given economic backdrop

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Nov 24 German government bonds hit their lowest in nearly a month on Thursday as the euro zone powerhouse became the latest victim of market pressure, a day after a disappointing bond auction raised doubts over its ability to ride out the debt crisis unscathed.

The shortage of bids at the auction drove Germany's cost of borrowing over 10 years to 2.2 percent, above the 1.88 percent markets charge the United States and compared to 2.18 percent for UK gilt yields.

Wednesday's auction and the market fallout showed a deepening of the crisis was beginning to put pressure on German yields as investors abandon European assets wholesale due to policymakers failure to push ahead with more aggressive action.

But analysts also said Germany would pay a high price for any broader efforts to resolve the turmoil - be it a bigger role for the European Central Bank, closer fiscal union or the issuance of common euro bonds.

"I think we are moving closer to a policy response probably, which could be either more aggressive ECB action or the idea of euro bonds could gain some traction," said Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank.

"In either case the credit of the core countries could be increasingly diluted including also the German Bunds especially when it comes to euro bonds."

To date, Bunds have tended to benefit from their status as a safe haven compared to other European governments. The prospect of a new recession in the euro zone also means German yields could remain low and Guntermann predicted that would keep benchmark German yields in a 2.00-2.25 percent range.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy will press German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday to let the ECB act decisively to rescue the euro zone from a deepening sovereign debt crisis.

Bund futures slumped 104 ticks to 134.77, pushing yields on 10-year government debt to their highest since late October at 2.199 percent. Trade was thinned, with U.S. debt markets closed for Thanksgiving holiday.

"There has certainly been a shift in sentiment towards Bunds, there is no doubt about that," Nick Stammenkovic, strategsiat at RIA Capital Markets.

"That's probably a reflection of the fact that investors are increasingly concerned that one of the solutions to the problems in the euro land is that Germany bails out the rest of Europe as we move towards fiscal union."

TRIPLE-A THREAT

The debt of other triple-A rated countries also struggled with yields on 10-year Dutch government bonds 5.6 basis points higher at 2.71 percent and the Austrian equivalent 4.4 bps higher at 3.81 percent.

Spanish bonds - under pressure earlier this week - rebounded, but 10-year Italian yields, at 7.07 percent , remained above the 7 percent level widely seen as unsustainable for public finances.

The premium investors demand to hold Portuguese government bonds rather than benchmark German Bunds widened 21 basis points to 1,095 bps after its credit rating was cut to junk by Fitch.

Fitch cut Portugal to BB+ from BBB-, citing large fiscal imbalances and high debts.

The equivalent Irish spread was also wider on the day.

Bunds have sold off 1.3 percent so far this week and futures are now headed for a third consecutive week of losses after the poor result of the 6 billion euro debt auction.

Investors who bought 10-year German bonds at Wednesday's sale -- among the worst since the launch of the euro a decade ago -- are already facing losses on the paper. The average price paid at the sale was 100.15, while the bonds currently trade at 98.08 in the secondary market.

The bonds offered investors a coupon of just 2 percent.

"The question (is) whether that is a sufficient premium or reward for ... taking on board the idea that the markets are forcing a risk transfer from the weaker member states to the stronger member states and therefore raising the costs for Germany," Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank said, adding that that risk was not yet immediate.

Analysts did not think the recent sell-off was the beginning of a bear trend, saying things would probably get worse before policymakers came up with a solution.

A medium-term rising support line at 134.46 should limit any additional decline and force a rebound in the Bund, Societe Generale said in a note. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; editing by Patrick Graham)