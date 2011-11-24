(Updates to settlement close)

* Bund futures hit lowest in nearly a month

* Prospect of 11th-hour anti-crisis measures weighs

* Analysts expect Bunds to rebound given economic backdrop

By Kirsten Donovan and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Nov 24 German government bonds hit their lowest in nearly a month on Thursday as the euro zone powerhouse became the latest victim of market pressure, a day after a disappointing bond auction raised doubts over its ability to ride out the debt crisis unscathed.

The shortage of bids at the auction drove 10-year German yields as high as 2.2 percent at one point, the top end of the range in place since August, before they retreated.

Bunds managed to recover a little after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said alongside her French and Italian peers that making progress towards more fiscal union in the euro zone would not mean she would suddenly agree to common euro zone bonds or changing the role of the European Central Bank, something many officials and analysts see as necessary to contain the crisis .

"Right now, the situation is bad, but it needs to get to the point where the system is on the verge of collapse before the ECB goes down the quantitative easing route," said Eric Wand, rate strategist at Lloyds Bank.

German 10-year bond yields ended the day seven basis points higher at 2.14 percent, well above the 1.88 percent markets were charging the United States and compared to 2.16 percent for UK gilt yields.

Wednesday's auction and the market fallout showed a deepening of the crisis was beginning to put pressure on German yields as investors abandon European assets wholesale due to policymakers' failure to push ahead with more aggressive action.

But analysts also said Germany would pay a high price for any broader efforts to resolve the turmoil - be it a bigger role for the European Central Bank, closer fiscal union or the issuance of common bonds.

Bund futures settled 76 ticks lower at 135.05 after falling as low as 134.36. Trade was thin with U.S. debt markets closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

"There has certainly been a shift in sentiment towards Bunds, there is no doubt about that," Nick Stammenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

TRIPLE-A THREAT

Other triple-A paper was also off its worst levels of the day but Portuguese bonds underperformed with yields up a percentage point at 13.81 percent after Fitch cut the country's credit rating to junk.

There was no respite for Belgium either as yields rose 25 bps to 5.75 percent as a business confidence indicator hit a two-year low and markets focused on the absence of a government ahead of debt sales next week.

Italian yields remained stubbornly above 7 percent across the curve, with traders saying the ECB had not been particularly active in the secondary market this week.

Appetite for the country's short-term debt will be tested at an auction of up to 8 billion euros of 6-month bills on Friday with yields indicated at 5.85 percent in the gray market . That compares with a gross yield of 3.535 percent at the last sale of 6-month bills a month ago, but traders expect the sale to be supported by domestic demand.

There are only a handful of bond sales left this year, leaving January, a typically busy auction month, as a bigger test for markets and policymakers.

"In these conditions the market will keep pushing on an open door but the ECB's job is easier because of the low liquidity," said Lloyds' Wand.

"Come January, when you get a wall of supply, if the politicians don't get something sorted by then... that is what is going to force the situation."

Bunds have sold off 1.5 percent so far this week and futures are now headed for a third consecutive week of losses after the poor result of the 6 billion euro auction.

Investors who bought 10-year German bonds at Wednesday's sale -- among the worst since the launch of the euro a decade ago -- are already facing losses on the paper. The average price paid at the sale was 100.15, while the bonds currently bid at 98.25 in the secondary market.

However, analysts did not think the recent sell-off was the beginning of a bear trend, saying things would probably get worse before policymakers came up with a solution. (Editing by John Stonestreet)