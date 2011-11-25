LONDON Nov 25 German government bonds
edged up on Friday, stabilising after a sell-off this week with
riskier assets under pressure due to markets' disappointment at
the lack of progress from a meeting of German and French leaders
on battling the debt crisis.
France and Germany agreed on Thursday to stop bickering
openly about whether the European Central Bank should do more to
rescue the euro zone from a deepening sovereign debt crisis, but
had little else to offer after a meeting with Italy's new prime
minister.
Germany maintained its opposition to common euro zone bonds
and there were no signs of cracks in its resolve to resist
pressure for the ECB to take more radical action.
December Bund futures were 9 ticks higher at
135.14, stabilising after a sharp sell-off in the wake of a
dismal 10-year bond auction on Wednesday.
"Bunds are really just too cheap at the moment, the market
is trading like it expects armageddon and equities are trading
like they expect some sort of muddle through, but Bunds are
usually right," said a trader.
"Very few people are doing anything other than the trading
they have to do but we'd expect to see tentative buying again
around the 2.25 percent level."
Ten-year yields were half a basis point lower
at 2.129 percent, after the range in place since August bounded
by yields at 2.20 percent held on Thursday.
"Rallies now look running out of steam sooner than before,
given the changing credit perceptions," Commerzbank strategists
said, but they added that the upside for yields looked limited
given a weakening economic backdrop.
Appetite for Italy's short-term debt will be tested at an
auction of up to 8 billion euros of 6-month bills with yields
indicated at 5.85 percent in the grey market late
on Thursday.
That compares with a gross yield of 3.535 percent at the
last sale of 6-month bills a month ago, but traders expect the
sale to be supported by domestic demand.