* Bunds stabilise as politicians offer nothing new
* Italy underperforms ahead of 6-mth bill sale
* Bund underperformance vs gilts/T-notes seen continuing
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Nov 25 German government bonds
stabilised on Friday, with riskier assets under pressure on
disappointment a meeting of German and French leaders on
battling the debt crisis made no clear progress.
Italian bond yields rose before a sale of 8 billion euros of
6-month bills, a test of appetite ahead of a longer-term auction
next week. Two-year yields hit euro-era highs.
The leaders of France and Germany agreed on Thursday to stop
bickering about whether the European Central Bank should do more
to rescue the euro zone, but had little else to offer.
Germany also maintained its opposition to common euro zone
bonds and there were no signs of cracks in its resolve to resist
pressure for the ECB to take more radical action.
"It re-establishes the Bund to a degree as a
flight-to-quality instrument in the euro zone. If ...a common
euro zone bond is being rejected for now, then in the immediate
future there's more uncertainty as to how the region sorts
itself out," said Peter Chatwell, rate strategist at Credit
Agricole.
December Bund futures were 13 ticks lower at
134.87, stabilising after a sharp sell-off in the wake of a weak
10-year bond auction on Wednesday.
"Bunds are really just too cheap at the moment, the market
is trading like it expects Armageddon and equities are trading
like they expect some sort of muddle-through, but Bunds are
usually right," a trader said.
"Very few people are doing anything other than the trading
they have to do but we'd expect to see tentative buying again
around the 2.25 percent level."
Trading remained thin and choppy with the U.S. bond market
on a half day.
Ten-year German yields were 1.7 basis points
higher at 2.15 percent, after the range in place since August
bounded by yields at 2.2 percent and 1.7 percent held on
Thursday.
"Rallies now look running out of steam sooner than before,
given the changing credit perceptions," Commerzbank strategists
said in a note, but added that the potential for higher yields
looked limited given a weakening economic backdrop.
The underperformance of Bunds this week has left them
yielding almost the same as UK 10-year gilts and around 20 basis
points more than U.S. Treasuries. RBS said this trend could
continue based on what happened during the financial crisis and
recessions of 2002 and 2008.
"Bunds are a heavily owned product and longs are unlikely to
have all been liquidated yet," the bank's strategists said.
"Outside of the contagion argument, pay attention to the
fact that gilts and Treasuries have outperformed Bunds in a
recession. A significant slowdown in the global economy now
seems near-certain, yet another reason for gilts and Treasuries
to continue outperforming."
Grey market prices for Italy's new 6-month bills indicated a
yield of around 6.20 percent.
That compares with a gross yield of 3.535 percent at the
last sale of six-month bills a month ago, but traders expect the
sale to be supported by domestic demand.
Italy is due to auction 8 billion euros of longer-dated BTPs
on Tuesday. Yields across the Italian bond curve are well above
7 percent at all maturities after traders said ECB secondary
market buying had been subdued this week.
Two-year Italian bond yields hit new euro era
highs of 7.8 percent, with the curve inverted to the 10-year
maturity although the wide bid/offer spreads reflected the lack
of liquidity in the market.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)