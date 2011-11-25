(Refiles to correct typo in first paragraph)
* Italian yields soar after poor debt sale
* Belgium under more pressure before Monday's auctions
* Bunds erase gains, resume sell-off
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Nov 25 Italian bond yields soared
on Friday after borrowing costs rose sharply at a short-term
debt auction, raising questions over the euro zone's future as
politicians failed to come up with decisive solutions to the
debt crisis.
Belgian bonds were also under pressure ahead of auctions
next week, while German Bunds -- which had been in positive
territory earlier -- sold off as markets refocused on the
possible costs to Berlin of propping up the euro zone.
Two-year Italian bond yields rocketed half a
percentage point to a euro-era high above 8 percent, albeit in
low volume.
The surge came despite the European Central Bank buying
bonds in the secondary market, raising more questions about the
longer-term sustainability of the third biggest euro zone
economy's debt and, by extension, of the currency bloc itself.
Rome paid a record 6.5 percent to borrow over six months on
Friday and almost 8 percent to issue two-year zero coupon bonds
.
"The object of the exercise this morning was to get the job
done and they've done that, but that's about the only positive
thing to say," said ING rate strategist Padhraic Garvey.
"It's difficult to (issue paper) at market levels so it is
being done at a discount, which is quite different to where we
were a number of weeks or months ago when stuff typically came
at a premium to market levels."
The leaders of France and Germany agreed on Thursday to
stop bickering about whether the European Central Bank should do
more to rescue the euro zone, but had little else to offer.
Germany maintained its opposition to common euro zone bonds
and there were no signs of cracks in its resolve to resist
pressure for the ECB to take more radical action.
Belgian bond yields were dragged higher, up 7 basis points
at 5.827 percent, before bond sales on Monday while the cost of
insuring its debt against default hit a record high.
"I think Belgium will be included in the ECB buying
programme... I don't see how they can avoid it now that yields
are getting up towards 6 percent," a trader said.
Italy returns to market next week with an 8 billion euro
sale of longer-dated debt, at which it is again expected to have
to pay high yields.
December Bund futures were 66 ticks lower at
134.39, remaining under pressure after a failed 10-year bond
auction on Wednesday.
"Bunds are really just too cheap at the moment. The market
is trading like it expects Armageddon and equities are trading
like they expect some sort of muddle-through, but Bunds are
usually right," a second trader said.
"Very few people are doing anything other than the trading
they have to do but we'd expect to see tentative buying again
around the 2.25 percent level."
Trading remained thin and choppy with the U.S. bond market
open only for a half day.
Ten-year German yields were 6 bps higher at
2.19 percent, testing the upper end of the range in place since
August.
"Rallies now look running out of steam sooner than before,
given the changing credit perceptions," Commerzbank strategists
said in a note, but added that the potential for higher yields
looked limited given a weakening economic backdrop.
The underperformance of Bunds this week has left them
yielding almost the same as UK 10-year gilts and around 25 bps
more than U.S. Treasuries. RBS said this trend could continue
based on what happened during the financial crisis and
recessions of 2002 and 2008.
"Outside of the contagion argument, pay attention to the
fact that gilts and Treasuries have outperformed Bunds in a
recession. A significant slowdown in the global economy now
seems near-certain, yet another reason for gilts and Treasuries
to continue outperforming," the bank's strategists said.
