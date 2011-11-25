* Italian yields soar after poor debt sale

* Belgium under more pressure before Monday's auctions

* Bunds resume sell-off (Adds fresh quotes, detail, updates prices)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Nov 25 Italian bond yields soared on Friday after borrowing costs rose sharply at a short-term debt auction, raising questions over the euro zone's future as politicians failed to come up with decisive solutions to the debt crisis.

Belgian bonds also came under pressure, with 10-year yields seen approaching the 6 percent level above which borrowing costs are viewed as unsustainable before auctions next week, while German Bunds sold off as markets refocused on the possible costs to Berlin of propping up the euro zone.

"The issue is of steady withdrawal of investors from the universe of euro area government bonds and that's not going to stop unless investors see a credible backstop," said Nikolaos Panigirtzoglous, a strategist at JPMorgan in London.

Two-year Italian bond yields rocketed half a percentage point to a euro-era high above 8 percent, albeit in low volume. The yield on the shorter-dated Italian debt was as much s three-quarters of a point higher than that of 10-year BTPs, reflecting investor fears that they may not get their money back.

In a normally functioning market, 10-year paper yields more than shorter-term to compensate for the risk of holding the bonds for longer.

The surge in Italian yields came despite the European Central Bank buying bonds in the secondary market, raising more questions about the longer-term sustainability of the third biggest euro zone economy's debt and, by extension, of the currency bloc itself.

Rome paid a record 6.5 percent to borrow over six months on Friday and almost 8 percent to issue two-year zero coupon bonds .

"The fact that we reached these levels of yields highlights that that even the domestic investors are not willing to turn up at these auctions unless the politicians come up with some sort of credible backstop," Panigirtzoglou said.

"If nothing happens we might reach a point where other countries find themselves in the same position as Italy. Belgian is already widening fast and its already close to 6 percent and once you go above 6 percent that's it. It's a point of no return and yields continue their escalation."

URGENT ACTION

Euro zone officials said a push by the region towards closer fiscal integration could give the ECB the necessary room for manoeuvre to dramatically scale up bond purchases and stabilise the markets. But strategists and traders said these efforts took time whereas the market needed urgent action.

Belgian bond yields were dragged higher, up 13 basis points at 5.822 percent, before bond sales on Monday while the cost of insuring its debt against default hit a record high.

"I think Belgium will be included in the ECB buying programme... I don't see how they can avoid it now that yields are getting up towards 6 percent," a trader said.

Italy returns to the primary market next week with an 8 billion euro sale of longer-dated debt, at which it is again expected to have to pay high yields.

Spanish yeilds also ratcheted up as it too prepares to issue bonds next week. A Reuters report that the country's incoming government was considering applying for international aid as one option of shoring up its finances added to the growing sense the crisis was spinning out of control.

Bund futures shed 93 ticks on the day to settle at 134.12, posting their biggest fall in a week since May 2009 as a failed 10-year bond auction on Wednesday spurred flows out of the euro zone benchmark issue and tarnished their safe-haven allure.

"Bunds are really just too cheap at the moment. The market is trading like it expects Armageddon and equities are trading like they expect some sort of muddle-through, but Bunds are usually right," a second trader said.

"Very few people are doing anything other than the trading they have to do but we'd expect to see tentative buying again around the 2.25 percent level."

Trading remained thin and choppy with the U.S. bond market open only for a half day.

Ten-year German yields were 7 bps higher at 2.2 percent, testing the upper end of the range in place since August. The underperformance of Bunds this week has left them yielding almost the same as UK 10-year gilts and around 30 bps more than U.S. Treasuries. RBS said this trend could continue based on what happened during the financial crisis and recessions of 2002 and 2008.

(Editing by Ron Askew)