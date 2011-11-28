(Corrects 2nd bullet point to fall from rise)

* IMF denies in talks to provide aid to Italy

* Italian debt yields fall regardless

* Belgian auction in focus after S&P cuts country's rating

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Nov 28 Pressure on peripheral euro zone government bonds eased on Monday on hopes European leaders are making progress on fresh measures to contain the debt crisis although there were some doubts that details would be unveiled before a summit next week.

Italian government bond yields fell after a weekend report by Italian newspaper La Stampa that the International Monetary Fund was preparing a rescue plan worth up to 600 billion euros for Rome. An IMF spokesman denied the report.

The amount reported for Italy is well above the IMF's total current lending stock and the respite was expected to be short-lived with BTP yields remaining under pressure before auctions of up to 8 billion euros of Italian debt on Tuesday.

Highlighting the funding challenges the euro zone's third biggest economy still faces, Italy paid a hefty 7.3 percent yield to sell slightly over a minimum target of 500 million euros of inflation-linked bonds earlier on Monday.

Shorter-dated Italian bonds still yielded more than 10-year debt, reflecting investor anxiety they may not get their money back. In a normally functioning market, 10-year bonds have a higher yield to compensate investors for the longer-term risk of holding the paper.

Belgium too paid a higher premium to sell up to 2 billion euros of longer-dated conventional government bonds after secondary market yields rose sharply last week and Standard & Poor's cut the country's credit rating on Friday. The small amount issued aided demand at the auction.

"The speculation there may be some action in Italy and Spain has helped stabilise the market at the short end," said Nick Stamenkovic, a rate strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

"But we have a very high supply week particularly in Italy and Spain and given that sentiment is still negative I think the auctions are going to be pretty disappointing. We might have some rumours and headlines but we have no substantive measures put in place."

Two-year Italian government bond yields fell 75 basis points to 7.26 percent while the 10-year yield was 18 bps lower at 7.17 percent. Spanish two-year yields were down 30 basis points at 5.89 percent with the 10-year paper yielding 6.63 percent, down nine bps.

Traders said the European Central Bank -- which is under pressure to step up its bond purchases in the absence of a comprehensive plan to contain the crisis -- had asked for prices for Italian and Spanish bonds but had not yet bought any bonds in the secondary market.

"While we don't read too much into it, the IMF is clearly looking into increasing its available resources although it is unlikely to say explicitly at this stage what they are planning to do," one trader said.

Belgian bond yields eased further after its debt auction, with the 10-year yield last down 24 bps at 5.68 percent, pushing the premium over German benchmarks to 342 bps from 350 bps before the auction.

NOT OUT OF THE WOODS

Belgian borrowing costs have increased sharply in past weeks as the country has struggled to set up a government, with the country's benchmark 10-year yield rising near 6 percent, raising concerns they may spiral to levels which countries like Portugal and Ireland were forced to seek bailouts.

Political parties negotiating a coalition administration reached a deal on Belgium's 2012 budget at the weekend, and the chief negotiator in charge of forming a cabinet said on Sunday the country may have a governnment in the coming week.

"(The auction is) certainly not a disaster given the poor backdrop but given the elevated nature of yields, its does not provide much in the way of reassurance as regards Belgium's long-term public finances sustainability," Rabobank strategist Richard McGuire said.

"Belgium is still in the firing line, the crisis is still rolling on."

German Bunds extended last week's falls on the perkier tone in riskier assets such as equities. The Bund future was last 21 ticks down on the day at 133.90, near its lowest level since late October. The contract last week suffered its biggest weekly fall since May 2009 as a failed auction spurred flows out of the region's benchmark issuer and investors refocused on the possible costs to Germany of propping up the euro zone.

Bund yields were up five bps at 2.25 percent but clawed back a bit of ground against U.S. Treasuries with their yield premium at 26 bps over equivalent T-notes from 31 bps in late European trade on Friday.

"Firmer U.S. data could provide headwinds later in the week. Together with the deteriorating technical picture where 10-year yields have broken above the key resistance at 2.25 percent on Friday we prefer tactical shorts in Bunds," Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann said. (Graphics by Scott Barber; editing by Stephen Nisbet)