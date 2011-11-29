LONDON Nov 29 German Bunds extended gains on Tuesday, clawing back some ground after a sharp sell-off the previous session which pushed 10-year yields to their highest level since August.

Markets were hoping policymakers will make some progress in tackling the region's debt crisis but that was tempered by a report that Standard & Poor's could change France's triple-A rating outlook to negative within days.

December Bund futures were 40 ticks higher at 134.28, with 10-year yields 5 basis points lower at 2.20 percent.

"We had a sell-off over the past week or so, it is just a bit of pull-back, flow-related and Italian yields are a little bit wider this morning before the auction," one trader said.

Italy will sell up to 8 billion euros of 3- and 10-year bonds but is expected to have pay over 7 percent for the funding .

(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan and Marius Zaharia)