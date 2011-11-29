LONDON Nov 29 German Bund futures turned negative in choppy trade on Tuesday ahead of an Italian debt auction and a meeting of euro zone finance ministers which is expected to agree details of bolstering the region's bailout fund.

December Bund futures were 15 ticks lower at 133.73 after touching a session high of 134.37, with 10-year yields flat at 2.26 percent.

"It's not really news driven, there's a bit of flow going through from people that have to do some trading," said one trader.