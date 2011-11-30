* German Bunds rise on EFSF doubts, lower stock markets
* Markets uncertain about EFSF's ability to raise cash
* Yields on Italian and Spanish bonds near unsustainable
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Nov 30 German Bund futures rose on
Wednesday as an agreement to boost the capacity of the euro zone
rescue fund failed to quell nerves over its debt crisis, while
the European Central Bank intervened to cap a surge in Italian
bond yields.
A cut by agency Standard & Poor's in the ratings
of a number of European and U.S. banks added to worries over the
health of the banking sector and prompted investors to dump
financial shares in favour or safer government bonds.
Meanwhile, euro zone ministers agreed detailed plans to
leverage the European Financial Stability Mechanism (EFSF) on
Tuesday, but could not say by how much because of rapidly
worsening market conditions, prompting them to look to the
IMF.
Uncertainty remained over whether the EFSF would be able to
attract private sector interest and on how the potential
involvement of the IMF would be carried out.
"There were few surprises as far as the details about the
EFSF leveraging are concerned (and there was an)official
confirmation that the leveraging idea might run into practical
limitations... and that investor appetite is not yet ensured,"
Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank said.
"It's still a bit unclear how this coordination with the IMF
will look like, whether it will work."
German Bund futures jumped 29 ticks to 133.68, with
technical charts pointing to further potential upside.
"We expect the 132.05 Fibonacci retracement, or even the
132.89/94 support area ... to force the Bund to head north
again," Societe Generale said in a note.
A close above the medium-term rising pullback line at 134.82
would be needed to confirm that the Bund is on its way back to
the recent high of 139.58, it added.
Yields on Italian and Spanish debt rose back
towards unsustainable levels, with the 10-year Italian yield
rising as far as 7.44 percent before coming back
to trade up 4.7 basis points at 7.34 percent.
The 2-year yield rose 1.8 basis points to 7.23
percent, having risen as far as 7.59 percent earlier, with
dealers saying the European Central Bank had bought small
amounts of short-dated bonds for small amounts to ease the
pressure.
Spanish 10-year government bond yields rose
5.8 basis points to 6.5 percent.
"It must also be remembered that the EFSF is already funding
at very wide levels over Germany, struggled in its last auction
to raise the required funds and would have its rating put under
severe pressure by any rating downgrade of France," Rabobank
strategists said in a note.
"This must call into question any plans relating to the EFSF
-- it is yesterday's solution and the market has simply moved
on."
MAKE-OR-BREAK
Against this backdrop, the pressure remains on the European
Central Bank to buy bonds more aggressively and on politicians
to agree on steps towards a fiscal integration.
Berlin and Paris aim to outline proposals for closer fiscal
integration before an EU summit on Dec. 9 that is increasingly
seen by investors as a last chance to avert a breakdown of the
single currency area.
"You need a significant break in this pattern of
ever increasing yields, sometimes tempered by promises and
solutions put forward by politicians which never quite get
there," Gary Jenkins, head of fixed income research at Evolution
Securities said.
"I think that the ultimate (response) would be a
proper move towards fiscal union with common European bond
issuance and at the same time while that's being done the ECB
scrapping its temporary and limited support and actually
invoking more of a QE (quantitative easing) approach."
He said large institutions were more concerned now with
capital preservation than actual trading, and that German Bunds,
UK gilts and U.S. Treasuries were still the safest bets but all
of them were now subject to risks.