* Short-dated rates fall on central bank liquidity move

* Markets uncertain about EFSF's ability to raise cash privately

* ECB seen intervening to cap rise in Italian bond yields

By Marius Zaharia and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Nov 30 Short-dated German bond yields and euro zone interest rates fell on Wednesday after global central banks led by the Fed extended and cheapened their provision of dollar liquidity, to help a funding squeeze particularly affecting European banks.

German bonds were already underpinned in early trade on scepticism that an agreement on boosting the firepower of the euro zone rescue fund would be enough to draw a line under the euro zone debt crisis and the European Central Bank intervened to cap a rise in Italian and Spanish bond yields.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland said in a joint statement they had agreed to lower the cost of existing dollar swap lines by 50 basis points from Dec. 5, as well as take other measures.

Dollar funding strains have been growing as U.S. money market funds pull bank from lending to European banks on fears over their exposure to the sovereign debt crisis.

"It is not a game changer but it is very important... European banks are really at the heart of the crisis at the moment," said Credit Agricole strategist David Keeble.

"It looks like the world is coming together and with this talk that the IMF will be involved, it all looks like it's a global solution now that we are moving towards in the European crisis rather than Europe trying to dig itself out on its own."

The three-month euro/dollar cross-currency basis swap, which reflects the cost of obtaining dollars in the market narrowed almost 30 basis points and German two-year government bond yields hit a new euro-era low of 0.276 percent.

The ECB will cut interest rates next week and throw more funding lifelines to stressed banks toiling against the euro crisis, according to a firm majority of economists polled by Reuters this week..

Ten-year German governmen bond yields were 3 basis points lower at 2.259 percent and Bund futures were 23 ticks higher at 133.62, but off session highs of 134.50 hit on earlier rumours that the ECB would provide more liquidity.

"8 IS THE NEW 7"

Euro zone ministers agreed detailed plans to leverage the European Financial Stability Mechanism (EFSF) on Tuesday, but could not say by how much because of rapidly worsening market conditions, prompting them to look to the IMF.

Uncertainty remained over whether the EFSF would be able to attract private sector interest and on how the potential involvement of the IMF would be carried out.

Italian 10-year bonds yielded 7.283 percent, little changed on the day with dealers saying the ECB had bought small amounts of Italian and Spanish bonds, targeting short maturities.

The direction of Italian yields from here depended largely on ECB intervention, said Lynn Graham-Taylor, strategist at Rabobank.

"They have already let it go to 7.5 (percent) ... it gets to silly levels if they don't stop it at 8, so perhaps a line in the sand at 8?"

"I think 8 is the new 7," he added. "Fundamentally Italy can obviously fund itself for a short-time at these sort of yield levels. It's so clearly unsustainable, it's really just a waiting game until something happens."

MAKE-OR-BREAK

Against this backdrop, the pressure remains on the European Central Bank to buy bonds more aggressively and on politicians to agree on steps towards a fiscal integration.

Berlin and Paris aim to outline proposals for closer fiscal integration before an EU summit on Dec. 9 that is increasingly seen by investors as a last chance to avert a breakdown of the single currency area.

"You need a significant break in this pattern of ever increasing yields, sometimes tempered by promises and solutions put forward by politicians which never quite get there," Gary Jenkins, head of fixed income research at Evolution Securities said.

He added large institutions were more concerned now with capital preservation than actual trading, and that German Bunds, UK gilts and U.S. Treasuries were still the safest bets but all of them were now subject to risks.