LONDON Dec 1 German Bunds fell on
Thursday as investors had more appetite for riskier assets after
global central banks moved to ease dollar funding strains for
banks, but relief is seen limited as the euro zone sovereign
debt crisis remains unsolved.
The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the
central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland said on
Wednesday they had agreed to lower the cost of existing dollar
swap lines by 50 basis points from Dec. 5..
Analysts say the move is only addressing a symptom of the
problem, rather than the cause. If policymakers fail to come up
with measures to address sovereign funding strains as well at
key top level European meetings scheduled in the next 10 days,
sentiment can quickly turn around.
"While the central banks' move was greeted with a typical
'risk on' reaction, we see a risk that the 'hurray crowd' will
get disappointed rather sooner than later," said David Schnautz,
rate strategist at Commerzbank.
"Market expectations about the upcoming policymaker meetings
may well run already high, with the risk of under-delivery
increasing."
At 0707 GMT, Bund futures were 13 ticks lower on
the day at 133.69. European stocks were expected to rise.
Bunds tried to break below 133.00 three times since
mid-August but failed to do so on a closing basis. Their next
target below 133.00 is 132.05, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci
retracement of the April to November rally, according to Clive
Lambert, technical analyst at Futurestechs.
As no solution to the crisis was in sight, borrowing costs
for Spain are likely to be among the highest it has faced since
1997 at an auction on Thursday of up to 3.75 billion euros of
bonds
France also offers bonds worth up to 4.5 billion euros later
in the day. The auction is expected to go smoothly as the size
of the issue is considered relatively small and the country's
debt has outperformed other triple-A rated paper this week on
the back of improved risk appetite.