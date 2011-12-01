* Draghi comments spur ECB rate cut bets
* But dent hopes for more decisive action
* Solution for the sovereign crisis still not in sight
* Spanish auction goes smoothly, peripheral spreads tighten
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Dec 1 Spanish government bond
yields fell after its debt sale saw improved demand from
investors, although the still elevated borrowing costs at the
auction signalled relief may be brief, with no solution for the
euro debt crisis in sight.
Spain sold a maximum target of 3.75 billion euros of
government bonds and saw some significantly improved bid/cover
ratios compared with previous actions after its yields in the
secondary market moved away from record highs in the past week.
But its borrowing costs at the auction were the highest in
14 years.
"As is the case so often these days, the focus probably was
to just get the job done. In that respect the auction was
successful," said David Schnautz, rate strategist at
Commerzbank.
"However, looking at the yields we do not expect the auction
to prop up sentiment. Without a game-changing solution, all
small steps in the right direction will probably rather get used
to offload peripheral bonds."
The Spanish/German 10-year government bond yield spread
was 15 basis points narrower on the
day at 388 bps. The equivalent Italian spread
tightened by the same amount to 465 bps.
France also had a well-received debt auction.
Risk appetite has improved in the past week on the back of
hopes that upcoming high-level European meetings will produce a
more comprehensive solution to the crisis.
Analysts and traders said markets were expecting further
steps towards deeper fiscal integration and at least a sense of
more urgency from policymakers.
Coordinated action from global central banks on Wednesday
added to better sentiment, but comments by European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi that signalled the economic outlook was
deteriorating and that the bank was not ready to step up its
bond purchases cooled some of the enthusiasm.
"Any hopes that the ECB will take more bold measures after
Wednesday's move ... are definitely fading now," one trader
said.
Some traders also said Draghi's comments on the economy
signalled increased chances for a 25 basis point rate cut next
week.
The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the
central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland said on
Wednesday they had agreed to lower the cost of existing dollar
swap lines by 50 basis points from Dec. 5..
Bund futures were flat at 133.82, but traded in a
wide 133.56 - 133.82 range throughout the session in thin trade.
Downside room was seen as limited as the December contract tried
to break below 133.00 three times since mid-August but failed to
do so on a closing basis.
The 132.89/94 October rebound levels offered strong support
technical analysts said.
Ten-year bond yields were flat at 2.236
percent, while two-year yields were 0.5 bps higher
at 0.347 percent.
German Treasury bill yields remained in negative territory,
signalling expectations for more monetary policy easing in the
euro zone.