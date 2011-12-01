* Draghi comments spur ECB rate cut bets

* But dent hopes for more decisive action

* Solution for the sovereign crisis still not in sight

* Spanish auction goes smoothly, peripheral spreads tighten

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Dec 1 Spanish government bond yields fell after its debt sale saw improved demand from investors, although the still elevated borrowing costs at the auction signalled relief may be brief, with no solution for the euro debt crisis in sight.

Spain sold a maximum target of 3.75 billion euros of government bonds and saw some significantly improved bid/cover ratios compared with previous actions after its yields in the secondary market moved away from record highs in the past week.

But its borrowing costs at the auction were the highest in 14 years.

"As is the case so often these days, the focus probably was to just get the job done. In that respect the auction was successful," said David Schnautz, rate strategist at Commerzbank.

"However, looking at the yields we do not expect the auction to prop up sentiment. Without a game-changing solution, all small steps in the right direction will probably rather get used to offload peripheral bonds."

The Spanish/German 10-year government bond yield spread was 15 basis points narrower on the day at 388 bps. The equivalent Italian spread tightened by the same amount to 465 bps.

France also had a well-received debt auction.

Risk appetite has improved in the past week on the back of hopes that upcoming high-level European meetings will produce a more comprehensive solution to the crisis.

Analysts and traders said markets were expecting further steps towards deeper fiscal integration and at least a sense of more urgency from policymakers.

Coordinated action from global central banks on Wednesday added to better sentiment, but comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi that signalled the economic outlook was deteriorating and that the bank was not ready to step up its bond purchases cooled some of the enthusiasm.

"Any hopes that the ECB will take more bold measures after Wednesday's move ... are definitely fading now," one trader said.

Some traders also said Draghi's comments on the economy signalled increased chances for a 25 basis point rate cut next week.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland said on Wednesday they had agreed to lower the cost of existing dollar swap lines by 50 basis points from Dec. 5..

Bund futures were flat at 133.82, but traded in a wide 133.56 - 133.82 range throughout the session in thin trade. Downside room was seen as limited as the December contract tried to break below 133.00 three times since mid-August but failed to do so on a closing basis.

The 132.89/94 October rebound levels offered strong support technical analysts said.

Ten-year bond yields were flat at 2.236 percent, while two-year yields were 0.5 bps higher at 0.347 percent.

German Treasury bill yields remained in negative territory, signalling expectations for more monetary policy easing in the euro zone.