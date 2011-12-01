BRIEF-American Equity prices $500 mln of senior notes
June 13 American Equity Investment Life Holding Co:
LONDON Dec 1 German government bond yields fell, with yields on one- to six-month Treasury bills dipping further into negative territory, after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said temporary measures were only limited.
"The market didn't really like that," a trader said, referring to those comments.
German Bund futures rose as much as 54 ticks to a session high of 134.36. Yields on six-month German T-bills fell as low as minus 7 basis points.
June 13 American Equity Investment Life Holding Co:
* Millennium Management Llc reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Green Plains Inc as of june 6, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2rY2YdL Further company coverage: