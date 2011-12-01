* Spanish, French auctions well-bid, peripheral spreads
narrow
* Draghi comments spur rate cut bets
* Markets focus on key upcoming euro zone meetings
* Solution for the sovereign crisis still not in sight
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Dec 1 Spanish government bond
yields fell after its debt sale saw improved demand from
investors, although the still elevated borrowing costs at the
auction signalled relief may be brief, with no solution for the
euro debt crisis in sight.
France also had a well-received debt auction and the 10-year
French/German bond yield spread narrowed below 100
basis points for the first time in a month, after it hit euro
era record highs of above 200 bps in mid-November.
Risk appetite has improved in the past week on the back of
globally coordinated central bank moves to ease interbank stress
and hopes that upcoming high-level European meetings will
produce a more comprehensive solution to the crisis.
Spain sold a maximum target of 3.75 billion euros of
government bonds and saw some significantly improved bid/cover
ratios compared with previous actions after its yields in the
secondary market moved away from record highs in the past week.
But its borrowing costs at the auction were the highest in
14 years.
"As is the case so often these days, the focus probably was
to just get the job done. In that respect the auction was
successful," said David Schnautz, rate strategist at
Commerzbank.
"However, looking at the yields we do not expect the auction
to prop up sentiment. Without a game-changing solution, all
small steps in the right direction will probably rather get used
to offload peripheral bonds."
The Spanish/German 10-year government bond yield spread
was 15 basis points narrower on the
day at 388 bps. The equivalent Italian spread
tightened by the same amount to 465 bps.
Expectations that the European Central Bank will cut interest
rates by 25 basis points to 1 percent next week and expand its
unlimited liquidity tools have also helped ease pressure on debt
issued by fringe euro zone states.
Those bets also pushed short-term interest rates lower
across the euro zone and German treasury bill yields fell
further into negative territory.
NEED FOR "SOMETHING DRAMATIC"
German Bunds had a volatile session. They opened lower on
the back of Wednesday's agreement between the The U.S. Federal
Reserve, the European Central Bank and the central banks of
Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland to cut the cost of
existing dollar swap lines by 50 basis points.
That spurred hopes by more decisive action from the ECB,
which is increasingly under pressure to massively step up
purchases of euro zone government bonds or to lend money to the
International Monetary Fund to support Italy and Spain.
But those hopes were dented by comments from ECB President
Mario Draghi, who reiterated the temporary and limited nature of
the bank's non-standard measures, sparking a rebound in Bunds.
December Bund futures were last 31 ticks higher at
134.13, but traded in a wide 133.56 - 134.39 range throughout
the session. The 132.89/94 October rebound levels offered strong
support technical analysts said, so downside potential looked
limited in the near-term.
The onus remains with the politicians and some of the focus
switched on a key euro zone summit next week. Analysts and
traders said markets were expecting significant steps towards
deeper fiscal integration and signs of a heightened sense of
urgency from policymakers.
"Next week is critical," said Alan McQuaid, chief economist
at Bloxham Stockbrokers. "They need to deliver something
dramatic, because Europe is running out of time."
"It's not just a European thing, it is a world-wide thing
and the knock-on effects of a euro zone break-up are
horrendous."