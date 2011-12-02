LONDON Dec 2 German Bund futures hit a session low after data showed a fall in the U.S. jobless rate to a 2-1/2 year low in November but soon reversed the losses as traders scrutinised the details.

Nonfarm payrolls increased 120,000 last month, the Labor Department said on Friday, in line with economists' expectations for a gain of 122,000. The unemployment rate had been expected to hold at 9 percent but fell to 8.6 percent.

"We knee-jerked down on the fall in the unemployment rate but that can be explained away when you look more closely, so overall back where we were," a trader said.

Bund futures were last up 29 ticks on the day at 134.96, having fallen to a session low of 135.17 soon after the data.

"When you look at the composition of jobs you had a big gain in retail, which you would expect going into the holiday season, and we also had a pickup in temporary help, so that the quality of jobs is not as great as you would like to see in the payrolls survey," Mark Vitner, senior economist at Wells Fargo Securities said.