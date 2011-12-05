* Top-level euro zone meetings fuel hopes for crisis response

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Dec 5 Italian government bond yields fell on Monday after the country unveiled deep austerity measures seen as part of a more comprehensive crisis response that could take shape at top-level euro zone meetings this week.

Traders said Italy's 30 billion euro austerity package, which includes tax hikes and an increase in the pension age , should persuade the European Central Bank at least to continue buying Italian debt, although a wider euro zone solution is still needed.

"Austerity measures are necessary but by no means a sufficient condition to insulate a country from contagion," Rabobank strategist Richard McGuire said. "What has been driving contagion has been this systemic weakness, this lack of fiscal unity of the region as a whole."

Italian two-year yields fell 65 bps to just below 6 percent, more than two full points below November's record highs and well below the 7 percent level that is viewed as unsustainable for public finances.

The 10-year Italian/German government bond yield spread narrowed by more than 20 basis points to 435 bps. The cost to insure Italian debt against default fell 14 bps to 440 basis points.

German government bonds fell in a market dominated by short-term players, with investors squaring their long positions due to the "risk" that euro zone leaders will have taken significant steps towards a fiscal union by the end of the week.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel meet later in the day to outline joint proposals to put to a Dec. 9 European Union summit, seen as make-or-break for the currency union.

On Tuesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner kicks off his European visit in Germany to meet ECB President Mario Draghi and Germany officials. He will join EU leaders later in the week.

RESISTANCE

Bund futures were last 20 ticks lower at 135.31. Ten-year German yields were last 1.4 bps higher at 2.10 percent.

"We will look for consolidation today in Bunds, given that expectations are on the rise that we might get a bolder policy response over the course of the week," said Rainer Guntermann, rate strategist at Commerzbank.

Nordea strategist Boris Simonder said the trend line from April lows draws upside resistance for Bunds at 135.40, which could be broken if the outcome of this week's meetings disappoints, opening the way to 136.00 and then to the Nov. 23 high at 137.79.

Markets were also gearing up for Thursday's ECB meeting, with the bank widely expected to cut its key rate back to 1 percent, the level at which it started the year, and introduce longer-term unlimited euro loans.

These expectations should keep short-term euro zone debt well supported before the meeting, traders said.

The German yield curve steepened further on Monday, with two-year yields up 0.8 bps at 0.31 percent and six-month treasury bills bid at minus 0.06 percent.