* Top-level euro zone meetings send Bunds lower
* Two-year Italian yields plunge on planned austerity
measures
* Dutch T-bill auction sees negative yields
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Dec 5 Short-dated Italian bond
yields plunged on Monday after the country unveiled deep
austerity measures, while German Bunds fell as investors were
betting a comprehensive crisis response could take shape at
top-level euro meetings this week.
Traders said Italy's 30 billion euro austerity package,
which includes tax hikes and an increase in the pension age
, should persuade the European Central Bank at
least to continue buying Italian debt, although a wider euro
zone solution is still needed.
"Austerity measures are necessary but by no means a
sufficient condition to insulate a country from contagion,"
Rabobank strategist Richard McGuire said. "What has been driving
contagion has been this systemic weakness, this lack of fiscal
unity of the region as a whole."
Italian two-year yields fell 85 bps to 5.78
percent, its lowest since mid-November and more than two full
points below last month's record highs.
The 10-year Italian/German government bond yield spread
narrowed by more than 50 basis
points to 413 bps, its tightest since the end of October.
Investors also appeared to have more appetite for riskier
assets before a series of top-level meetings in Europe, with
equities extending last week's sharp gains.
In fact, the market was dominated by short-term players
squaring their long positions on Bunds due to the "risk" that
euro zone leaders will have taken significant steps towards a
fiscal union by the end of the week.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel meet later in the day to outline joint proposals
to put to a Dec. 9 European Union summit, seen as make-or-break
for the currency union.
On Tuesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner kicks
off his European visit in Germany to meet ECB President Mario
Draghi and Germany officials. He will join EU leaders later in
the week.
In a reflection that many investors were not necessarily
very hopeful those meetings will solve much and that they were
worried of the implications the unfolding sovereign debt crisis
may have for banks, Germany and the Netherlands sold treasury
bills at zero or negative yields.
Analysts said that the results showed investors were more
concerned about preserving their cash than getting returns.
"There are investors who will park money there when they are
running scared, no doubt about it," said Marc Ostwald,
strategist at Monument Securities.
He added that the auction results was more of a reflection
of balance sheet needs by some investors and not an indication
of how attractive German debt was in broader terms.
RESISTANCE
Bund futures were last 52 ticks lower at 134.99.
Ten-year German yields were last 4.5 bps higher at
2.13 percent.
"We will look for consolidation today in Bunds, given that
expectations are on the rise that we might get a bolder policy
response over the course of the week," said Rainer Guntermann,
rate strategist at Commerzbank.
Nordea strategist Boris Simonder said the trend line from
April lows draws upside resistance for Bunds at 135.40, which
could be broken if the outcome of this week's meetings
disappoints, opening the way to 136.00 and then to the Nov. 23
high at 137.79.
Markets were also gearing up for Thursday's ECB meeting,
with the bank widely expected to cut its key rate back to 1
percent, the level at which it started the year, and introduce
longer-term unlimited euro loans.
"These remain liquidity solutions to what is a solvency
problem," Rabobank's McGuire said.
These expectations, however, should keep short-term euro
zone debt well supported before the meeting, traders said.