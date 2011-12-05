* Top-level euro zone meetings send Bunds lower

* Two-year Italian yields plunge on planned austerity measures

* Dutch T-bill auction sees negative yields

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Dec 5 Short-dated Italian bond yields plunged on Monday after the country unveiled deep austerity measures, while German Bunds fell as investors were betting a comprehensive crisis response could take shape at top-level euro meetings this week.

Traders said Italy's 30 billion euro austerity package, which includes tax hikes and an increase in the pension age , should persuade the European Central Bank at least to continue buying Italian debt, although a wider euro zone solution is still needed.

"Austerity measures are necessary but by no means a sufficient condition to insulate a country from contagion," Rabobank strategist Richard McGuire said. "What has been driving contagion has been this systemic weakness, this lack of fiscal unity of the region as a whole."

Italian two-year yields fell 85 bps to 5.78 percent, its lowest since mid-November and more than two full points below last month's record highs.

The 10-year Italian/German government bond yield spread narrowed by more than 50 basis points to 413 bps, its tightest since the end of October.

Investors also appeared to have more appetite for riskier assets before a series of top-level meetings in Europe, with equities extending last week's sharp gains.

In fact, the market was dominated by short-term players squaring their long positions on Bunds due to the "risk" that euro zone leaders will have taken significant steps towards a fiscal union by the end of the week.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel meet later in the day to outline joint proposals to put to a Dec. 9 European Union summit, seen as make-or-break for the currency union.

On Tuesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner kicks off his European visit in Germany to meet ECB President Mario Draghi and Germany officials. He will join EU leaders later in the week.

In a reflection that many investors were not necessarily very hopeful those meetings will solve much and that they were worried of the implications the unfolding sovereign debt crisis may have for banks, Germany and the Netherlands sold treasury bills at zero or negative yields.

Analysts said that the results showed investors were more concerned about preserving their cash than getting returns.

"There are investors who will park money there when they are running scared, no doubt about it," said Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities.

He added that the auction results was more of a reflection of balance sheet needs by some investors and not an indication of how attractive German debt was in broader terms.

RESISTANCE

Bund futures were last 52 ticks lower at 134.99. Ten-year German yields were last 4.5 bps higher at 2.13 percent.

"We will look for consolidation today in Bunds, given that expectations are on the rise that we might get a bolder policy response over the course of the week," said Rainer Guntermann, rate strategist at Commerzbank.

Nordea strategist Boris Simonder said the trend line from April lows draws upside resistance for Bunds at 135.40, which could be broken if the outcome of this week's meetings disappoints, opening the way to 136.00 and then to the Nov. 23 high at 137.79.

Markets were also gearing up for Thursday's ECB meeting, with the bank widely expected to cut its key rate back to 1 percent, the level at which it started the year, and introduce longer-term unlimited euro loans.

"These remain liquidity solutions to what is a solvency problem," Rabobank's McGuire said.

These expectations, however, should keep short-term euro zone debt well supported before the meeting, traders said.