* Yields up after S&P threat to cut 15 euro zone countries

* Germany, France underperform as summit looms

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Dec 6 German and French bond yields rose on Tuesday with the two countries amongst 15 warned by S&P of a possible rating cut if EU leaders fail to agree a comprehensive plan to resolve the region's debt crisis at a Friday summit.

Top-rated German and French bonds underperformed peripheral debt after the warning, which came a day after their leaders -- Angela Merkel and Nicolas Sarkozy -- agreed to impose budget discipline across the euro zone through treaty changes. The proposals will be discussed on Friday.

An unwinding of recent flight-to-quality flows on hopes the leaders will deliver at the summit also weighed on German bonds.

"The decision is a surprise, the timing is a surprise, and it puts Germany in the mix -- it's seen as a potential victim of greater fiscal integration and Bunds have been adversely affected by the move," said Nick Stamenkovic, rate strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

In the unprecedented move, Standard & Poor's said ratings could be lowered by one notch for Austria, Belgium, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, and by up to two notches for the remaining nine placed under review, including France..

"It's taken all the positive momentum from yesterday's 'Merkozy' agreement but from a pure economic or fundamental standpoint it's more than justified," said WestLB rate strategist Michael Leister.

"When you start factoring in the secondary effects of all the bailouts and all the rescue mechanisms it's quite clear the credit quality of the euro zone sovereigns is deteriorating."

The threat to downgrade France and Germany endangered the triple-A rating of the European Financial Stability Facility rescue fund.

"(S&P's move) casts a pall over whether the EFSF will maintain its triple-A status, putting more pressure on the European Central Bank to fill the gap," RIA's Stamenkovic said.

A 10-year bond issued by the EFSF held steady . Euro zone leaders agreed last week to increase the capacity of the rescue fund.

December Bund futures were 40 ticks lower at 134.42, with benchmark 10-year German yields up 2.4 basis points at 2.19 percent.

"If Germany loses its triple-A status, there could well be forced selling of Bunds, and Treasuries and gilts will be the beneficiaries," a trader said.

Markets had been optimistic that leaders would reach an agreement at the summit on more far-reaching fiscal measures, paving the way for the ECB to act more aggressively to calm peripheral bond markets.

The ECB has so far been reluctant to buy bonds of heavily indebted states, concerned this would take the pressure off them to sort out their finances, but it has signalled it may change its stance, depending on what EU policymakers agree.

Merkel and Sarkozy also agreed to drop a previous deal to make private sector bondholders share in the losses resulting from any future bailouts.

SPREADS

The 10-year spread of Italian bond yields over Bunds was 15 basis points tighter at 375 bps as yields fell below 6 percent for the first time since late October.

The equivalent French spread was around 5 bps wider at 103 bps.

"The periphery is doing a little bit better because of this notion that the politicians will come up with something big in the next few days," said ING rate strategist Padhraic Garvey.

"But that is not good for Germany because a lot of the reason for the such low yields we've seen is not macro, it's a big safety element.

Analysts said they expected peripheral yields to consolidate before Friday's summit, after sharp falls in recent sessions.