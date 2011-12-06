* Yields up after S&P threat to cut 15 euro zone countries
* Germany, France underperform as summit looms
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Dec 6 German and French bond
yields rose on Tuesday with the two countries amongst 15 warned
by S&P of a possible rating cut if EU leaders fail to agree a
comprehensive plan to resolve the region's debt crisis at a
Friday summit.
Top-rated German and French bonds underperformed peripheral
debt after the warning, which came a day after their leaders --
Angela Merkel and Nicolas Sarkozy -- agreed to impose budget
discipline across the euro zone through treaty changes. The
proposals will be discussed on Friday.
An unwinding of recent flight-to-quality flows on hopes the
leaders will deliver at the summit also weighed on German bonds.
"The decision is a surprise, the timing is a surprise, and
it puts Germany in the mix -- it's seen as a potential victim of
greater fiscal integration and Bunds have been adversely
affected by the move," said Nick Stamenkovic, rate strategist at
RIA Capital Markets.
In the unprecedented move, Standard & Poor's said ratings
could be lowered by one notch for Austria, Belgium, Finland,
Germany, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, and by up to two
notches for the remaining nine placed under review, including
France..
"It's taken all the positive momentum from yesterday's
'Merkozy' agreement but from a pure economic or fundamental
standpoint it's more than justified," said WestLB rate
strategist Michael Leister.
"When you start factoring in the secondary effects of all
the bailouts and all the rescue mechanisms it's quite clear the
credit quality of the euro zone sovereigns is deteriorating."
The threat to downgrade France and Germany endangered the
triple-A rating of the European Financial Stability Facility
rescue fund.
"(S&P's move) casts a pall over whether the EFSF will
maintain its triple-A status, putting more pressure on the
European Central Bank to fill the gap," RIA's Stamenkovic said.
A 10-year bond issued by the EFSF held steady
. Euro zone leaders agreed last week to increase
the capacity of the rescue fund.
December Bund futures were 40 ticks lower at
134.42, with benchmark 10-year German yields up
2.4 basis points at 2.19 percent.
"If Germany loses its triple-A status, there could well be
forced selling of Bunds, and Treasuries and gilts will be the
beneficiaries," a trader said.
Markets had been optimistic that leaders would reach an
agreement at the summit on more far-reaching fiscal measures,
paving the way for the ECB to act more aggressively to calm
peripheral bond markets.
The ECB has so far been reluctant to buy bonds of heavily
indebted states, concerned this would take the pressure off them
to sort out their finances, but it has signalled it may change
its stance, depending on what EU policymakers agree.
Merkel and Sarkozy also agreed to drop a previous deal to
make private sector bondholders share in the losses resulting
from any future bailouts.
SPREADS
The 10-year spread of Italian bond yields over Bunds was 15
basis points tighter at 375 bps as yields fell
below 6 percent for the first time since late October.
The equivalent French spread was around 5 bps wider at 103
bps.
"The periphery is doing a little bit better because of this
notion that the politicians will come up with something big in
the next few days," said ING rate strategist Padhraic Garvey.
"But that is not good for Germany because a lot of the
reason for the such low yields we've seen is not macro, it's a
big safety element.
Analysts said they expected peripheral yields to consolidate
before Friday's summit, after sharp falls in recent sessions.