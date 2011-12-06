* French yields up after S&P threat to cut 15 euro zone countries

* Italian 10-yr yields fall before EU summit on Friday

* S&P ratings threat puts pressure on EU leaders to act on crisis

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Dec 6 French bond yields rose on Tuesday after Standard & Poor's warned that 15 euro zone countries could have their ratings cut but the impact on German benchmarks was Limited with investors wary of taking big positions before top-level summits this week.

French bonds underperformed German and Italian debt after S&P warned that it could cut France's triple-A rating by two notches, Germany's by one in an unprecedented move involving 15 states if policymakers fail to agree a comprehensive crisis-fighting plan at Friday's summit.

The warning came a day after their leaders -- Angela Merkel and Nicolas Sarkozy -- agreed to impose budget discipline across the euro zone through treaty changes..

"The real big move is France as a result of this potential downgrade...but we haven't had a strong direction and the flows have been thin," said David Keeble, global head of fixed income strategy at Credit Agricole.

"The next real direction may have to be provided by Merkel and Sarkozy on Friday. This S&P action may actually mean you get something stronger from the summit."

French 10-year government bond yields rose 11 basis points on the day to 3.25 percent, pushing out its spread over Bunds by 12 bps to 111 bps.

S&P peer Fitch Ratings said while France's economic fundamentals support its AAA credit rating despite the euro zone's debt crisis, the country has little room left to absorb future shocks.

Standard & Poor's also said on Tuesday it is considering downgrading the European Financial Stability Facility, the euro zone's bailout fund that is financed by member governments.

The EFSF could be downgraded by one or two notches, and the lower rating would depend on whether the six triple-A rated nations in the euro zone are cut.

"(S&P's move) casts a pall over whether the EFSF will maintain its triple-A status, putting more pressure on the European Central Bank to fill the gap," said RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.

The yield on a 10-year bond issued by the EFSF was little changed on the day but its premium over Bunds edged up. Euro zone leaders agreed last week to increase the capacity of the rescue fund.

Markets had been optimistic that leaders would reach an agreement at the summit on more far-reaching fiscal measures, paving the way for the ECB to act more aggressively to calm peripheral bond markets.

The ECB has so far been reluctant to buy bonds of heavily indebted states, concerned this would take the pressure off them to sort out their finances, but it has signalled it may change its stance, depending on what EU policymakers agree.

Merkel and Sarkozy also agreed to drop a previous deal to make private sector bondholders share in the losses resulting from any future bailouts.

SPREADS

The 10-year spread of Italian bond yields over Bunds was 8 basis points tighter at 375 bps as yields fell below 6 percent for the first time since late October.

"The periphery is doing a little bit better because of this notion that the politicians will come up with something big in the next few days," said ING rate strategist Padhraic Garvey.

"But that is not good for Germany because a lot of the reason for the such low yields we've seen is not macro, it's a big safety element."

Analysts said they expected peripheral yields to consolidate before Friday's summit, after sharp falls in recent sessions.

December Bund futures recouped most of their earlier losses to settle four ticks lower at 134.78.

Benchmark 10-year German yields were two basis points lower at 2.13 percent, clawing back some ground against U.S. Treasuries but underperforming UK gilts.

"If Germany loses its triple-A status, there could well be forced selling of Bunds, and Treasuries and gilts will be the beneficiaries," a trader said.