LONDON Dec 7 German government bonds fell
on Wednesday before a five-year debt auction, as investors
remained optimistic that euro zone policymakers will agree on a
comprehensive plan to tackle the crisis at a summit this week.
Such hopes are offseting for the moment recent warnings by
Standard & Poor's that it may cut the credit ratings of 15 euro
zone countries, including those of France and Germany, as well
as that of the region's rescue fund.
At 0705 GMT, Bund futures were 44 ticks lower at
134.34, with 10-year cash yields up 4.5 basis
points at 2.18 percent. European shares were expected to
continue their rally
"We're waiting for the ECB and for the summit and hopes
remain high," one trader said.
Some of the focus has shifted towards a European Central
Bank meeting on Thursday. The bank is expected to cut interest
rates by 25 basis points to 1 percent and provide longer
unlimited euro loans to banks.
But investors will be watching for any signals that the bank
was ready to step up its purchases of Italian and Spanish
government bonds in secondary markets if politicians commit to
deeper fiscal union within the euro zone.
Germany plans to issue around 5 billion euros in a reopening
of the October 14, 2016 five-year bond, which carries a 1.25
percent coupon.
The country has seen several auctions receiving less bids
than the amount on offer, with investors put off by low returns
despite the safe-haven nature of the bonds.
"As this is the final tap of the bond and the yield is
likely to be higher than the previous reopening, which had an
average yield of 1 percent, we expect the auction to be solid
enough so as not to panic the market," Credit Agricole rate
strategist Peter Chatwell said in a note.
Five-year Bobl yields were last 4.1 basis
points higher at 1.145 percent.