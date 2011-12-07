* Spain, Italy bond yields jump more than 20 bps, spreads vs
Bunds widen
* Investors dump periphery bonds on concerns EU leaders may
fail to agree on fiscal reforms
* German Bunds rally after solid demand at 5-year auction,
safety demand support
By Naomi Tajitsu
LONDON, Dec 7 German Bunds rallied on
Wednesday after solid demand at a German debt auction and a
sell-off in periphery euro zone bonds prompted investors to
plough into debt issued by the region's strongest member ahead
of an EU summit later in the week.
The yield spread between 10-year German bonds and their
Italian and Spanish counterparts expanded on speculation that
European policymakers may fail to reach a lasting solution to
the euro zone debt crisis at Friday's summit.
France and Germany will lay out a plan to amend the EU
treaty to anchor stricter budget discipline in the euro area,
aiming to restore market trust and prevent the sovereign debt
crisis spiralling out of control.
Investors dumped bonds of weaker euro zone countries in
favour of German debt, the most stable of the euro zone nations,
as hopes that EU countries may agree to tighter fiscal reforms
fizzled after a German government official said Berlin was
growing increasingly pessimistic that a deal between EU
countries would be struck.
Bunds also rose after investors flocked to a sale of
five-year German debt, suggesting Berlin bonds remain safe and
attractive and that a dismal auction two weeks ago was just a
reflection of temporary market discontent with low yield levels.
Analysts said erratic moves in the market were a good
indication of nervousness among investors in the lead-up to the
summit, along with an expected interest rate cut by the European
Central Bank on Thursday.
"People are paring back their expectations for the summit,
it used to be (the leaders) promised a lot and delivered little,
now it's looking like nothing before it's even started," a
trader in London said.
Ten-year Italian bond yields jumped more than
20 basis points to 6.154 percent, hitting levels which investors
considered unsustainable over the longer term.
The move widened Italy's yield spread against German debt to
as much as around 410 basis points.
Yields on 10-year Spanish paper jumped around
25 basis points to 5.528 percent, widening their spread against
German bonds to around 348 basis points.
"(Today's move) is a great example of the volatility in the
bond market ahead of big events," said Mathias Van Der Jaugt,
strategist at KBC in Brussels. "The market is jumping from one
rumour to another."
He added: "In the peripheral bond market we had a rally
since last Monday through yesterday, so the widening may also be
driven by some profit taking after this big move."
Bund futures rose as much as 1.14 points to a
two-week high of 135.92, before settling up 0.73 point at
135.51.
STRONG AUCTION
Ten-year Bund yields fell around 11 basis
points to 2.025 percent, hitting their lowest since Nov. 23.
The yield on five-year notes fell as low as
1.009 percent, before pulling back to 1.019 percent, down 8.5
basis points on the day.
German bonds rallied after a 4.09 billion euro sale of
five-year notes, known as Bobls, drew bids for 2.1 times the
amount on offer, compared with 1.5 at a similar sale in
November.
"(Today's auction) suggests that the market may have
over-reacted to the last auction a little bit because people
seemed to suggest that it was a sign of souring sentiment for
German bonds alongside periphery bonds," said RIA Capital
Markets bond strategist Nick Stamenkovic.
Prior to Wednesday's sale, 3 out of 4 of the last German
bond auctions were left technically uncovered.
An agreement on a credible plan towards more fiscal unity
within the euro zone would pave the way for more aggressive ECB
purchases of Italian and Spanish bonds in the short term.
But a disappointing outcome of the summit might restore
fears of a euro zone break-up and send Italian yields to record
highs and Bund yields towards record lows again, traders said.
Expectations that the ECB will cut interest rates by 25 bps
for the second month running to 1 percent on Thursday, reversing
increases earlier this year, and that it will introduce longer
unlimited euro loans to banks were putting pressure on
shorter-dated euro zone yields.