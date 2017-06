LONDON Dec 8 German Bunds fell and interest rate futures rose on Thursday after the European Central Bank offered banks longer-term funding and other measures to ease a liquidity crunch.

The ECB will offer banks unlimited 3-year funding. It also eased collateral and reserve requirements.

German Bund futures fell to a session low of 135.18, down 62 ticks on the day, and 10-year yields were 5 basis points higher at 2.107 percent.

Euribor interest rate futures rose, pushing implied interest rates lower.