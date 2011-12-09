LONDON Dec 9 Italian and Spanish government bond yields rose and the cost of insuring against a default was higher as details from the EU summit did little to convince markets it would resolve the euro zone debt crisis.

Italian yields were over 20 basis points higher at the front end of the curve with 10-year yields 12 bps higher at 6.65 percent.

Spanish 10-year bond yields briefly nudged above 6 percent and were last 16 basis points higher at 5.99 percent.

With German yields little changed, the spreads over Bunds rose by similar amounts.

The cost of insuring against an Italian and Spanish default rose to 535 bps and 438 bps respectively, while Belgian 5-year credit default swaps were 13 bps higher at 332 bps, according to data monitor Markit.