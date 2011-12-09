LONDON Dec 9 German Bunds fell by more than one full point on Friday, while Italian bonds reversed losses, with traders citing frequent European Central Bank forrays into Italian debt markets throughout the day.

Bunds extended losses, in line with U.S. Treasuries, after an index of consumer sentiment offered its strongest reading since June.

Bund futures were last 102 ticks lower on the day at 135.80, while Italian 10-year government bond yields were 3 basis points lower at 6.497 percent. Belgian bond yields were down sharply on the day.

Traders also said "fast money" accounts were covering short positions in peripheral bonds.