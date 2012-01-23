* Uncertainty over Greek talk outcome boosts Bunds
* Markets seen priced in for a deal on Greek debt swap
* Germany, France to sell treasury bills
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Jan 23 German Bund futures rose on
Monday ahead of a crucial euro zone finance ministers meeting
where officials will have to decide whether to accept the terms
of a Greek debt restructuring offered by negotiators for private
creditors.
Private creditors said on Sunday they had come to the limits
of what losses they could concede in a Greek debt swap, putting
the ball in the court of the EU and the IMF in a tense race
against the clock to avoid a messy default.
Markets had hoped for an agreement over the
weekend, and analysts said they were still betting on a deal,
making the market vulnerable if that did not materialise.
"The better news that there will be an agreement has been
discounted in the previous two weeks in the markets and so the
risk (is) if there is a negative outcome, that will move the
markets more profoundly than in case there is an agreement,"
Piet Lammens, strategist at KBC said.
"It's not illogic that the Bund is moving somewhat higher.
At the end of last week, core bonds finally fell prey to a
correction."
The German Bund future rose 16 ticks to 138.28 even
as some riskier assets rose. The Bund sold off sharply in the
previous two trading sessions.
The 10-year German government bond yield was
down 1.6 basis points at 1.91 percent.
Italian and Spanish bonds were higher on the day. Italian
10-year government bond yields fell 4.7 bps to 6.21 percent and
the Spanish equivalent shed 4.1 bps to 5.2 percent.
"The market still seems to think they are going to come up
with something I suppose. I remain sceptical, " a trader said.
After several rounds of talks, Greece and its private
creditors are converging on a deal in which private bondholders
would take a real loss of 65 to 70 percent on their Greek bonds,
officials close to the negotiations said..
"I think that officials will not push for more
haircut, I think they will accept. But of course if they don't
accept then there is a crisis and a hard default and that would
be very negative for the riskier markets and positive for the
Bund market," Lammens said.
FRENCH, GERMAN BILLS
The uncertainty over the outcome of the meeting was making
for a more favourable backdrop to the sale of German and French
treasury bills later in the session.
"I don't expect any problems getting them away,
because they are short-term," Michael Hewson, market analyst at
CMC Markets said.
Short-dated auctions in the euro zone have
benefited from nearly half a trillion euros injected in the
financial system by the European Central Bank in December.
The outcome of Greece's negotiations with private creditors
could also be decisive for appetite at a sale of long-term
German and Dutch government bonds later this week.
