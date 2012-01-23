LONDON Jan 23 The German Bund future reversed gains on Monday, while Italian government bond yields fell, with traders citing European Central Bank buying of short-dated Italian bonds in the secondary market.

The German Bund future fell 19 ticks to 137.93.

Ten-year Italian government bond yields were down 10 basis points at 6.17 percent.

"This morning, we have seen ECB buying the front-end of the Italian curve," one trader said.

Another trader said: "A couple of small stops have been triggered. People are just waiting for this PSI (private sector involvement in Greece's second aid deal) story and they think they're going to get some kind of deal as a result."