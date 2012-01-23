* Italian/German 10-yr yield spread tightest in 6 weeks
* Euro zone finmins to decide on Greek debt swap terms
* Markets focus on Greece's short-term prospects-analysts
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Jan 23 German Bunds fell to
one-month lows on Monday on cautious optimism that Greece will
cut a deal in vital debt swap talks, leaving 10-year Bund yields
poised to break above 2 percent for the first time since
mid-December.
Talks to restructure Greek debt reached an impasse over the
weekend, but French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said a deal
to convince the banks and funds that own Greek debt to accept
deep losses on their holdings appeared to be "taking shape".
His comments came before a meeting of euro zone finance
ministers scheduled for later in the day to decide what terms of
a Greek debt restructuring they are ready to accept.
Peripheral euro zone government bonds extended their
outperformance over German benchmarks, buoyed by the upbeat tone
in riskier assets such as equities, with the 10-year Italian
yield spread over Bunds shrinking to its tightest in six weeks.
"There's increased optimism that Greece and private
bondholders are close to a deal ... and the improvement in risk
appetite is unwinding some of the flight to quality," RIA
Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.
"While it's too early to say we can sound the all clear,
Bunds are within a whisker of 2 percent in the 10-year and they
could rise to 2.05 percent in the coming session."
Bund futures fell as much as 87 ticks on the day to
137.25, near levels last seen on Dec. 22, before paring losses
to settle 68 ticks down at 137.44 with volumes around average
for this time of year just below 700,000 lots.
Technical charts show a weekly "bearish engulfing pattern",
a potential sign of a change in market sentiment with Friday's
sell-off accompanied by a pick-up in volume to the highest of
the week at 785,000 lots.
UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock said this could be a
bearish shift to reverse the 2011 bull trend. A settlement on
Friday below Monday morning's 138.19 open would be a further
bearish signal, while a break of the 38.2 percent retracement of
the November-January rally around 137.44, according to Reuters
data, would be another negative.
The fact markets were largely pricing in a Greek deal makes
them vulnerable if it does not materialise, analysts said.
"The better news that there will be an agreement has been
discounted in the previous two weeks in the markets and so the
risk (is) if there is a negative outcome, that will move the
markets more profoundly than in case there is an agreement,"
Piet Lammens, strategist at KBC, said.
Bund yields ended 4 basis points higher at 1.967 percent
, losing further ground against Italian and Spanish
debt which traders said were also helped by European Central
Bank buying in the secondary market.The 10-year Italian/German yield spread
narrowed 19 bps on the day to 416 bps while the equivalent
Spanish spread was 9 bps tighter at 322 bps, having shrunk to
318 bps earlier in the session.
"It's too early to call for a bottoming in spreads. We see a
further sell-off in Germany and tighter spreads in the coming
days," said BNP Paribas strategist Eric Oynoyan.
The head of the IMF called on European governments to boost
the size of their rescue fund and consider financial
risk-sharing steps like common euro zone bonds as a way out of
their sovereign debt crisis.
But the focus remained on Greece.
After an impasse over the weekend, Greece and its private
creditors were converging on a deal in which private bondholders
would take a real loss of 65 to 70 percent on their Greek bonds,
officials close to the negotiations said.
Some market participants questioned whether that would be
enough to put Greece back on a sustainable fiscal path.
"Everyone knows that unless there is a
restructuring of the Greek economy, we can have a 100 percent
haircut, it won't change a thing," Michael Hewson, market
analyst at CMC Markets, said.