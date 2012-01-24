LONDON Jan 24 Bunds backed away from
one-month lows on Tuesday after euro zone finance ministers
rejected as insufficient an offer made by private creditors to
restructure Greece's debt, failing to avert the risk of an
unruly Greek default.
Private Greek debt holders say a 4.0 percent coupon is the
least they can accept if they are going to write down the
nominal value of the debt they hold by a half.
But there was no panic. Investors were still cautiously
optimistic that a deal will eventually be reached, because the
consequences of a messy default could be dire for all euro zone
members.
Bund futures were last 20 ticks higher on the day
at 137.64, having hit one-month lows of 137.25 in the previous
session. Benchmark ten-year yields were 1.7 basis
points lower at 1.963 percent.
"There seems to be a fairly positive frame of mind," one
trader said. "The Greek deal has been rejected first time
around. I'm sure the market is just going to believe they will
go back in talks and come back with a new deal."
Flash PMI data out of the euro zone later in the day had the
potential to put Bunds on a downward path again.
Euro zone policymakers also discussed efforts to enforce
stricter budget rules for European Union states and steps to
finalise the structure of a permanent euro zone bailout fund.
While investors hope that its powers will be enhanced to
protect large economies such as Italy or Spain, Germany denied a
report on Monday that it was ready to boost the combined
firepower of the euro zone's rescue funds to 750 billion euros.
Some of the focus switched towards ultra-long debt supply
from top-rated issuers. Netherlands sells 2013 and 2042 bonds
later on Tuesday. Germany sells 30-year bonds on Wednesday.