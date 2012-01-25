LONDON Jan 25 German Bund futures extended gains and Italian government bond yields rose on Wednesday as worries grew that pressure on the European Central Bank to write down its Greek bond holdings could compromise its ability to purchase peripheral debt.

"The Greek newsflow was bad overnight and now the German press are running stories on the ECB having to write down their Greek bond holdings. The Greek deal is falling apart and it's a massive blow to the ECB and the future of the SMP," a trader said.

Italian 10-year government bond yields were last up 12 basis points on the day at 6.30 percent, expanding their yield gap over German benchmarks by 15 bps to 432 bps.

Bund futures rose as high as 137.66, up 36 ticks on the day.