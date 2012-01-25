LONDON Jan 25 German Bund futures
extended gains and Italian government bond yields rose on
Wednesday as worries grew that pressure on the European Central
Bank to write down its Greek bond holdings could compromise its
ability to purchase peripheral debt.
"The Greek newsflow was bad overnight and now the German
press are running stories on the ECB having to write down their
Greek bond holdings. The Greek deal is falling apart and it's a
massive blow to the ECB and the future of the SMP," a trader
said.
Italian 10-year government bond yields were last up 12 basis
points on the day at 6.30 percent, expanding their
yield gap over German benchmarks by 15 bps to 432 bps.
Bund futures rose as high as 137.66, up 36 ticks on
the day.