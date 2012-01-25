* German Bund futures rally as Greece fallout fears resume

* Track Treasuries higher after Fed verdict

* German 30-year bond sale solid despite record low yield

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and William James

LONDON, Jan 25 German Bund futures rallied on Wednesday as uncertainty remained over the fate of crucial Greek debt swap talks and after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it will likely not raise interest rates until at least late 2014, even later than investors expected.

German Bund futures extended their gains in after-hours trading to a session high of 138.38 - more than 100 ticks higher on the day, in line with gains in U.S. Treasuries.

"The tone of the statement sounds more dovish than in December," said Annalisa Piazza, a market analyst at Newedge Strategy.

The Bund had already risen to a settlement close of 137.82, before the Fed verdict, ending a four day run of losses. Ten-year Italian bonds came under pressure as appetite for risk waned, with yields rising 6.3 basis points on the day to 6.24 percent around the time markets settled in Europe.

Greece and its private creditors are struggling to reach an agreement on how to secure the large debt reduction Athens needs to make in order to win access to aid funds.

That has led to calls, notably from the International Monetary Fund, for the public sector to consider sharing the burden of losses needed to set Greece on a sustainable path.

That could include the European Central Bank which is estimated to have bought around 40 billion euros of Greek bonds since May 2010 in an emergency effort to stem pressure on the ailing sovereign.

"The Greek newsflow was bad overnight and now the German press are running stories on the ECB having to write down their Greek bond holdings. The Greek deal is falling apart and it's a massive blow to the ECB and the future of the SMP (bond-buying programme)," a trader said.

Markets had been sanguine over the slow progress towards a private sector deal, but the lengthy delays and risk that, faced with losses, the ECB could withdraw or cut back the support it provides to Italy and Spain, prompted fresh concern.

"I expect that the German, Dutch and Finnish (ECB) members might ask for a slowing or stopping in the process of the SMP," said Alessandro Giansanti, strategist at ING in Amsterdam.

"But at some point they have to realise that there is no way or opportunity to keep countries like Italy and Spain under control... there is no other facility."

Analysts also cited Italy's upcoming supply of short-term bills this week and bonds next week as weighing on demand.

PORTUGUESE WOES

Portugal has been under particular pressure of late on the view that any outcome to the Greek debt swap talks could set a precedent for the country.

Greece hoped on Wednesday it could wrap up tortuous negotiations on a debt swap as early as this week when private creditors return to Athens for a fresh round of talks to avert a chaotic default..

The cost of insuring Portuguese debt hit a record-high earlier at 1,310 bps, up 31 bps on the day, according to Markit data.

Gavan Nolan, Markit analyst, said an increasing number of dealers were now quoting Portuguese CDS upfront, similar to Greece, where investors seeking to buy protection have to pay a fee upfront in addition to a coupon for the life of the contract.

"It's an indication that the credit is very distressed. Typically dealers only quote names upfront when the spread gets so wide, it doesn't really make more sense to quote on a spread basis," Nolan added.

In the cash market, the 10-year government bond yield spread between Portuguese and German debt stood at 1,292 bps at the time of the settlement close, up from 1,243 bps in the previous session.

That was still a way away from 3,314 bps for the Greek equivalent but far higher than 429 bps for Italy for example.

Against the uncertain backdrop, Germany found strong demand for its 30-year bond auction, despite the record-low yields on offer.

"There still seems to be a lot of demand for safety out there. Investors are cash-rich in general and are looking for ways to park their money, preferably in safest debt," said DZ Bank strategist Michael Leister.

"We've seen a decent sell-off in Bunds over the past sessions, but overall the market doesn't seem to be full-heartedly supportive of this risk-on sentiment."

The 30-year issue was sold at an average yield of 2.62 percent.