* Bunds rally after Fed signals lower rates for longer
* Bund yields retreat further below 2 percent
* Portugal under increasing pressure
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Jan 26 German government bonds
rallied on Thursday, catching up with U.S. Treasuries after the
Federal Reserve indicated it would keep rates ultra-low for
longer than previously suggested, with continued fears of a
chaotic Greek default also supportive.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday that
the U.S. central bank might consider further monetary easing
through bond purchases. The Fed also pushed back the likely
timing of an eventual interest rate hike until late 2014, 18
months later than its previous expectations..
"You could argue low rates forever is marginally risk
supportive but on the other hand the Fed couldn't be any more
dovish, and you could argue they're pre-committing or you can
argue they think the world is a lot more horrible than anyone
else thinks," a trader said.
March Bund futures were 45 ticks higher at 138.27,
having risen as far as 138.44 but failing to break through
Monday's 138.45 high. Ten-year yields were almost
3 basis points lower at 1.919 percent.
"We seem to have rejected the 2 percent level in Bunds and
survived from a technical point of view," the trader added.
"There's definitely been some tentative buying coming back
into the market and the buying of the periphery has stopped ...
the shorts have all been covered."
Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields retreated sharply
on Wednesday, taking them back below 2.0 percent.
The spread between Bunds and higher yielding U.S. Treasuries
narrowed around 5 basis points compared with Wednesday's
European settlement close, to 5 basis points, as Treasuries
outperformed after the Fed's decision.
Also supportive for Bunds are the protracted Greek debt swap
talks. The top negotiator for private creditors will return to
Athens to resume talks with officials as the clock ticks ahead
of a March deadline when Greece faces major bond redemptions.
.
Aside from the risk of a messy Greek default, markets fear
that any agreement could be used as a model for other sovereigns
despite officials emphasising that Greece is a unique case.
That has pushed Portuguese 10-year bond yields and the cost
of insuring the country's debt against default to record highs.
Some banks are quoting the cost of five-year credit default
swaps on an upfront basis, meaning that a percentage of the
notional amount - around 37 percent according to Markit pricing
of 37 points upfront - must be paid when the
contract is entered into, typically a signal that a credit is
distressed.
"Portugal will need to restructure at some point as, like
Greece, they relied a lot on foreign investors and don't have
the domestic market to buy their bonds like Italy and Spain,"
said Alessandro Giansanti, rate strategist at ING.
Another bailed-out state, Ireland, got a better reception
from markets, managing on Wednesday to extend the maturity of
3.5 billion euros of bonds to 2015 from 2014, in its biggest
test of sentiment since exiting funding markets in 2010.
The prospect that the European Central Bank may be forced to
take losses on its holdings of Greek bonds has added to the
uncertainty of the debt talks and has also taken the shine off
the rally in risk assets seen over the last couple of weeks
.
Italy will test sentiment with a sale up to 5 billion euros
of zero coupon (CTZ) and inflation-linked bonds ahead of a
longer-term debt auction on Monday.
"Recent demand for shorter-dated paper has remained strong
and we would expect nothing to change here with the CTZ likely
to find good demand," Credit Agricole rate strategist Peter
Chatwell said.
"The linker has rallied tremendously over the past two
months and we suspect this means that the street may already be
short of the paper, so the tap is also likely to proceed with
minimal difficulty."