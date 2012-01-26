LONDON Jan 26 German government bonds pared gains on Thursday with traders citing media reports that Greece may be near a debt swap deal with its private creditors.

Greece's private creditors are willing to improve their "final offer" of a 4 percent interest rate on new Greek bonds in order to clinch a deal in time to avert a messy default, Greek media said on Thursday without quoting any sources.

"There's a story that private lenders will accept a lower coupon rate below 4 percent, that's getting some traction, the talk is pretty much everywhere but unsubstantiated," one trader said.

Bund futures were last up 15 ticks on the day at 137.97, having risen as high as 138.44 earlier in the session on the back of a more dovish than expected Federal Reserve meeting outcome on Wednesday.