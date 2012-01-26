* Bunds rally after Fed signals lower rates for longer
* Bund yields retreat further below 2 pct
* Greek debt talks resume under cloud of uncertainty
* Portugal under increasing pressure
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Jan 26 German government bonds
rallied on Thursday, catching up with U.S. Treasuries after the
Federal Reserve indicated it would keep rates ultra-low for
longer than previously suggested, with continued fears of a
chaotic Greek default also supportive.
Italian and Spanish bonds led the euro zone peripheral
issuers tighter after Italy drew strong demand at a 5 billion
euro sale of zero coupon and inflation-linked bonds, boding well
for 5- and 10-year debt auctions on Monday.
"They were good results, there was overbidding in both the
auctions," a trader said. "They saw good domestic demand and now
the bonds are tightening all across the curve ahead of Monday's
bond auction."
Italian 10-year yields were 15 basis points
tighter at 6.09 percent, with Spanish yields down a similar
amount at 5.02 percent. The cost of insuring against a default
also fell sharply.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday that
the U.S. central bank might consider further monetary easing
through bond purchases and pushed back the likely timing of an
eventual interest rate hike until late 2014, 18 months later
than previously expected.
March Bund futures were 39 ticks higher at 138.21,
having risen as far as 138.44 but failing to break through
Monday's 138.45 high. Ten-year yields were 2.5
basis points lower at 1.92 percent.
"We seem to have rejected the 2 percent level in Bunds and
survived from a technical point of view," a second trader said.
Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields retreated sharply
on Wednesday, taking them comfortably back below 2 percent.
The spread between Bunds and higher-yielding U.S. Treasuries
narrowed around 8 basis points compared with Wednesday's
European settlement close, to 2 basis points, as Treasuries
outperformed after the Fed's decision.
GREECE
The protracted Greek debt swap talks have been supportive
for Bunds and negotiations resume on Thursday as the clock ticks
ahead of a March deadline when Greece faces major bond
redemptions.
Newspaper reports that private creditors would accept a
lower coupon on new bonds than the 4 percent they previously
demanded briefly took the earlier shine off Bunds.
However, the prospect that the European Central Bank may be
forced to take losses on its holdings of Greek bonds has added
to the uncertainty of the debt talks and it is still not clear
if the deal will be voluntary or forced upon bondholders through
a collective action clause.
"The difficulties ... seem to stem from both political
problems and legal ones, rather than from issues tied to the
structuring of the new bonds," said Chiara Manenti, fixed income
strategist at Intesa Sanpaolo.
"We consider the risk of Greece incurring a disorderly
default as rather remote ... although the risk of the process of
finalising the deal ... dragging on, rather than advancing
swiftly over the next few weeks, is high."
Aside from the risk of a messy Greek default, markets fear
that any agreement could be used as a model for other sovereigns
despite officials emphasising that Greece is a unique case.
That has pushed Portuguese 10-year bond yields and the cost
of insuring the country's debt against default to record highs.
Some banks are quoting the cost of five-year credit default
swaps on an upfront basis, meaning that a percentage of the
notional amount - around 37 percent according to Markit pricing
of 37 points upfront - must be paid when the
contract is entered into, typically a signal that a credit is
distressed.
"Portugal will need to restructure at some point as, like
Greece, they relied a lot on foreign investors and don't have
the domestic market to buy their bonds like Italy and Spain,"
said Alessandro Giansanti, rate strategist at ING.
Ireland, another bailed-out state, got a better reception
from markets, managing on Wednesday to extend the maturity of
3.5 billion euros of bonds to 2015 from 2014, in its biggest
test of sentiment since exiting funding markets in 2010.