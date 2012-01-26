* Italy yield dips below 6 pct as debt sales, Fed support * 'Lower for longer' rate view also drives Bund rally * Markets round on Portugal as Greece writedowns near By William James LONDON, Jan 26 Appetite for riskier assets helped spur a rally in Italian and other lower-rated bonds on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment to keep interest rates very low inspired investors to seek out high-yielding assets. At the less-risky end of the credit spectrum, German and U.S. bonds also rallied on the view that a U.S. interest rate hike, which would push yields higher and make current prices look expensive, was off the table until at least late 2014. Analysts said the tight correlation between U.S. and German debt meant a surge in demand for U.S. Treasuries had spilled over into the euro zone, where interest rates were also seen unlikely to rise over a medium-term horizon. "Today every asset class is doing well - everyone seems to be happy and the trigger seems to be the dovish (Fed) statement which surprised the market a bit," said Michael Leister, strategist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt. The U.S. central bank said on Wednesday it was ready to offer the economy additional stimulus and announced it would likely keep interest rates near zero until at least late 2014 - 18 months later than previously expected. Bund futures settled 87 ticks higher at 138.69. The laggard in the euro zone was Portugal. Fears that steps towards a writedown of Greece's debt would be used as a template for Portuguese debt pushed Portugal's bond yields to euro-era highs across the curve. Despite those lingering concerns, Italy's benchmark 10-year bond yield dipped below 6 percent for the first time in six weeks, falling 24 basis points on the day to a low of 5.99 percent. The recent rapid decline in Italian yields has been driven to a large extent by demand from domestic banks awash with three-year loans taken out from the European Central Bank. The move affords Italy some breathing space below the 7 percent danger level, above which markets have been seen to accelerate selling on fears the country's large debt burden could become unsustainable. Strong sales of short-term Italian debt underscored the current buoyant demand, and helped accelerate the decline in yields over the course of the session. "They were good results, there was overbidding in both the auctions," a trader said. "They saw good domestic demand and now the bonds are tightening all across the curve ahead of Monday's bond auction." Italy will sell up to 8 billion euros of bonds next week at its regular month-end auction, which analysts said were likely to continue this year's run of strong lower-rated debt sales. BUNDS TO RIDE OUT RISK RALLY Despite easing concerns over Italy's funding ability, tension at the very sharp end of the debt crisis, where Greece was resuming negotiations with private creditors on a restructuring of its debt, should underpin demand for safe-haven German debt. This helped support low-risk Bunds, driving 10-year yields 6.5 basis points lower on the day to 1.88 percent and further away from the week's failed break of 2 percent. "Bunds have obviously got some benefit from what the Fed did, but I would expect them to remain pretty much rangebound until the Greek situation is resolved," said Chris Scicluna, deputy head of research at Daiwa Capital Markets. Greece must secure a deal on debt writedowns to unlock the bailout funding needed to pay off a bond maturing on March 20. "If we get a smooth passage through to March with respect to Greece then there is certainly some upside potential for Bund yields." However, with investors already rounding on Portugal, analysts said the scope for major relief was limited. In a Reuters poll of economists, 70 percent believed Portugal - struggling to tackle recession and low productivity - would need a second bailout.