* EU's Rehn sees Greek debt swap talks "very soon"
* Spanish 10-year yields hit 9-week low
* Portugal remains under pressure on second bailout worries
* Bund futures gain after U.S. GDP data
By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Jan 27 Spanish and Italian bonds
extended their rally on Friday after a senior European
Commission official said a Greek deal to restructure the
country's debt was "very close", but Portugal bucked the trend
on worries it may need a second bailout.
Spanish 10-year government bond yields punched
below 5 percent to their lowest levels in nine weeks after
European Commission Economic and Monetary Affairs Vice President
Olli Rehn said a Greek deal could be sealed at the
weekend.
Some analysts say Spanish and Italian yields could go even
lower, riding the wave of a positive mood following the European
Central Bank's massive liquidity injection last year (LTRO),
especially if an Italian five- and 10-year auction on Monday
meets expectations and finds solid demand.
However, the recovery of the two debt markets at the
forefront of the crisis is still fragile as long as many euro
zone flaws remain unaddressed.
Euro zone policymakers have a chance to take further steps
on Monday when they meet for a summit in Brussels to discuss
ways to strengthen the fiscal unity and other measures to deal
with the crisis such as the ESM permanent bailout fund.
"Spain certainly looks likely to (tighten) more, at the
moment they are certainly benefitting from the LTRO," said Alan
McQuaid, chief economist at Bloxham Stockbrokers.
"But you have got some good days and bad days. Is the crisis
over? It's certainly not. Let's see how the Italian auction and
the summit go on Monday."
The Spanish yield spread over German benchmarks tightened by
22 basis points on the day to 289 bps, the smallest differential
in nearly three months. The equivalent Italian spread
narrowed below 400 bps for the first
time since early December.
Lloyds strategist Achilleas Georgolopoulos said there was
scope for another 40 bps fall in Spanish yields.
LOVELY BUT GREECE-LIKE
Portuguese government bond yields bucked the rally in the
periphery, hitting new euro-era highs as investor bets grow that
it will follow Greece in seeking a second bailout and debt
restructuring.
The 10-year Portuguese bond yield rose by as
much as 47 basis points on the day to 15.58 percent, almost
double that on equivalent debt of Ireland, whose November 2010
bailout preceded Lisbon's rescue package in May 2011.
"Portugal is a lovely country but has very big structural
problems," McQuaid said. "It's gone now, it's isolated. It's
hard to imagine it is not going the same path as Greece."The deterioration in sentiment towards Portugal forced the
ECB to step into the secondary market this week, traders said.
"The only time we've seen the ECB buying was in Portugal
this week, we haven't seen them anywhere else," one trader said.
The five-year Portuguese yield jumped 18 bps to
20.43 percent, a move exacerbated by dwindling liquidity.
The moves accentuated the inversion of the yield curve.
Shorter-dated yields are now sharply higher than those on longer
maturity debt, mirroring trends in Greek bonds before Athens
sought a second bailout last year.
In a market that is functioning normally, investors demand a
higher yield to compensate for the risk of holding bonds for a
longer period.
Meanwhile, below-forecast U.S. GDP data pushed Bund futures
was last 19 ticks up on the day at 138.88 with 10-year
Bund yields down 1.5 bps at 1.86 percent.