* EU's Rehn sees Greek debt swap talks "very soon" * Spanish 10-year yields hit 9-week low * Portugal remains under pressure on second bailout worries * Bund futures gain after U.S. GDP data By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise LONDON, Jan 27 Spanish and Italian bonds extended their rally on Friday after a senior European Commission official said a Greek deal to restructure the country's debt was "very close", but Portugal bucked the trend on worries it may need a second bailout. Spanish 10-year government bond yields punched below 5 percent to their lowest levels in nine weeks after European Commission Economic and Monetary Affairs Vice President Olli Rehn said a Greek deal could be sealed at the weekend. Some analysts say Spanish and Italian yields could go even lower, riding the wave of a positive mood following the European Central Bank's massive liquidity injection last year (LTRO), especially if an Italian five- and 10-year auction on Monday meets expectations and finds solid demand. However, the recovery of the two debt markets at the forefront of the crisis is still fragile as long as many euro zone flaws remain unaddressed. Euro zone policymakers have a chance to take further steps on Monday when they meet for a summit in Brussels to discuss ways to strengthen the fiscal unity and other measures to deal with the crisis such as the ESM permanent bailout fund. "Spain certainly looks likely to (tighten) more, at the moment they are certainly benefitting from the LTRO," said Alan McQuaid, chief economist at Bloxham Stockbrokers. "But you have got some good days and bad days. Is the crisis over? It's certainly not. Let's see how the Italian auction and the summit go on Monday." The Spanish yield spread over German benchmarks tightened by 22 basis points on the day to 289 bps, the smallest differential in nearly three months. The equivalent Italian spread narrowed below 400 bps for the first time since early December. Lloyds strategist Achilleas Georgolopoulos said there was scope for another 40 bps fall in Spanish yields. LOVELY BUT GREECE-LIKE Portuguese government bond yields bucked the rally in the periphery, hitting new euro-era highs as investor bets grow that it will follow Greece in seeking a second bailout and debt restructuring. The 10-year Portuguese bond yield rose by as much as 47 basis points on the day to 15.58 percent, almost double that on equivalent debt of Ireland, whose November 2010 bailout preceded Lisbon's rescue package in May 2011. "Portugal is a lovely country but has very big structural problems," McQuaid said. "It's gone now, it's isolated. It's hard to imagine it is not going the same path as Greece."The deterioration in sentiment towards Portugal forced the ECB to step into the secondary market this week, traders said. "The only time we've seen the ECB buying was in Portugal this week, we haven't seen them anywhere else," one trader said. The five-year Portuguese yield jumped 18 bps to 20.43 percent, a move exacerbated by dwindling liquidity. The moves accentuated the inversion of the yield curve. Shorter-dated yields are now sharply higher than those on longer maturity debt, mirroring trends in Greek bonds before Athens sought a second bailout last year. In a market that is functioning normally, investors demand a higher yield to compensate for the risk of holding bonds for a longer period. Meanwhile, below-forecast U.S. GDP data pushed Bund futures was last 19 ticks up on the day at 138.88 with 10-year Bund yields down 1.5 bps at 1.86 percent.