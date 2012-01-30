* Portugal hammered: yields spike and CDS quoted up front

* Italy auctions require concession, fail to sustain rally

* Risk-off move carries Bund futures to near record highs

By William James

LONDON, Jan 30 The price of Portuguese bonds tumbled on Monday, driven by evaporating confidence that the country can avoid following in Greece's footsteps by requiring more bailout cash and a writedown of its existing debt.

Investors were demanding an annual return of more than 17 percent - the most since the launch of the single currency - to buy 10-year Portuguese debt in the secondary market, sending bond prices tumbling to around 40 percent of their face value.

The grim perception of Portugal's ability to overcome a poor economic outlook and repay its debts meant that underwriters of insurance on its bonds saw a high enough chance of a default to demand payment up front on new contracts.

"Portugal is the new Greece... People have learned their lesson with Greece and I think they will keep (Portugal) in the firing line for now," a trader said.

Traders also pointed to a fresh round of forced selling, with some index-linked investors having to ditch the bonds from their portfolio before month-end after Standard and Poor's became on Jan. 13 the third rating agency to give Portugal a junk rating.

Ten-year Portuguese yields rose by 171 basis points to 17.353 percent, suffering their third worst day in the euro era.

ITALY QUESTIONS PERSIST

Italian yields also rose, unwinding some of their recent strong performance ahead of an auction of five and 10-year debt. The move showed that demand for the country's bond remained fragile despite the positive impact that European Central Bank efforts to flood banks with cash have had on the market since December.

The auction results failed to live up to a recent run of very successful short-term debt sales, but did not prompt a fresh round of selling to add to the pre-auction moves.

"The re-openings all show the favourable trend of declining yields remains intact and, moreover, demand has been solid enough to firm the market up post-auction," said Peter Chatwell, strategist at Credit Agricole.

Lower yields highlighted the recent easing of borrowing costs, but analysts said demand for longer-dated debt was yet to provide complete reassurance over the country's ability to fund itself.

Italy sold its 10-year benchmark bond at a gross yield of 6.08 percent, while a new five-year bond was sold at 5.39 percent.

BUNDS BENEFIT

As investors turned their back on riskier assets, safe-haven German Bund futures rose sharply to within sight of record highs. The contract set a session high of 139.77, up nearly a full point and close to the Jan. 13 peak of 140.23.

The rise may extend on Tuesday as Greece battles to secure an agreement with private creditors over how to writedown their outstanding debts and avoid default.

The outcome of a summit of euro zone leaders was expected to reveal little to calm the market, market participants said.

"Until they get the Greek deal out of the way with a decent result then I think markets are going to be slightly averse to piling on a load more risk," said Eric Wand, strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.

"Core markets have come a hell of a long way. We had a little retracement this afternoon, but came back bid and that tells you they have decent support."