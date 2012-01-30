* Portugal hammered: yields spike and CDS quoted up front
* Italy auctions require concession, fail to sustain rally
* Risk-off move carries Bund futures to near record highs
By William James
LONDON, Jan 30 The price of Portuguese
bonds tumbled on Monday, driven by evaporating confidence that
the country can avoid following in Greece's footsteps by
requiring more bailout cash and a writedown of its existing
debt.
Investors were demanding an annual return of more than 17
percent - the most since the launch of the single currency - to
buy 10-year Portuguese debt in the secondary market, sending
bond prices tumbling to around 40 percent of their face value.
The grim perception of Portugal's ability to overcome a poor
economic outlook and repay its debts meant that underwriters of
insurance on its bonds saw a high enough chance of a default to
demand payment up front on new contracts.
"Portugal is the new Greece... People have learned their
lesson with Greece and I think they will keep (Portugal) in the
firing line for now," a trader said.
Traders also pointed to a fresh round of forced selling,
with some index-linked investors having to ditch the bonds from
their portfolio before month-end after Standard and Poor's
became on Jan. 13 the third rating agency to give Portugal a
junk rating.
Ten-year Portuguese yields rose by 171 basis
points to 17.353 percent, suffering their third worst day in the
euro era.
ITALY QUESTIONS PERSIST
Italian yields also rose, unwinding some of their recent
strong performance ahead of an auction of five and 10-year debt.
The move showed that demand for the country's bond remained
fragile despite the positive impact that European Central Bank
efforts to flood banks with cash have had on the market since
December.
The auction results failed to live up to a recent run of
very successful short-term debt sales, but did not prompt a
fresh round of selling to add to the pre-auction moves.
"The re-openings all show the favourable trend of declining
yields remains intact and, moreover, demand has been solid
enough to firm the market up post-auction," said Peter Chatwell,
strategist at Credit Agricole.
Lower yields highlighted the recent easing of borrowing
costs, but analysts said demand for longer-dated debt was yet to
provide complete reassurance over the country's ability to fund
itself.
Italy sold its 10-year benchmark bond at a gross yield of
6.08 percent, while a new five-year bond was sold at 5.39
percent.
BUNDS BENEFIT
As investors turned their back on riskier assets, safe-haven
German Bund futures rose sharply to within sight of
record highs. The contract set a session high of 139.77, up
nearly a full point and close to the Jan. 13 peak of 140.23.
The rise may extend on Tuesday as Greece battles to secure
an agreement with private creditors over how to writedown their
outstanding debts and avoid default.
The outcome of a summit of euro zone leaders was expected to
reveal little to calm the market, market participants said.
"Until they get the Greek deal out of the way with a decent
result then I think markets are going to be slightly averse to
piling on a load more risk," said Eric Wand, strategist at
Lloyds Bank in London.
"Core markets have come a hell of a long way. We had a
little retracement this afternoon, but came back bid and that
tells you they have decent support."