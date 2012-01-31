LONDON Jan 31 German Bund futures fell on
Tuesday, consolidating the previous session's sharp rise as
markets looked for positives in progress towards a deal on Greek
debt writedowns and the agreement of a new European fiscal pact.
Bund futures -- one of the euro zone's safest assets and a
gauge of investor sentiment -- slipped 17 ticks to 139.50. On
Monday, the contract rose close to its record high of
140.23 after a slew of rating downgrades and with markets
targeting Portugal as the bloc's next weakest link behind
Greece.
European leaders gave their approval to strict new measures
on sovereign budget discipline, intended to prevent a repeat of
the massive debt accumulation currently pushing some to abandon
investments in higher-risk euro zone states. Only Britain and
the Czech Republic refused to sign the compact in March.
The steps were likely to be interpreted by investors as a
long-term positive, but short-term worries over Greece and
Portugal were set to prevent a significant drop in demand for
safe-haven Bunds.
"Dips are going to be shallow and well-bought... We were
expecting them (the EU) to agree to this deal and so most of
that was in the price yesterday. Greece and Portugal still hold
the key to this market," a trader said.
Greek negotiations with private creditors on the bondholder
losses needed to get the country's debt on a more sustainable
path and unlock much-needed aid funding are thought to be
inching towards a conclusion.
Markets were likely to take copmfort from any further signs
of progress in the talks, although the relief was set to be
limited by the knock-on effect to Portugal, where many now
believe a similar writedown of public debt is inevitable.
On Monday Portuguese bond yields soared and underwriters of
insurance contracts on its bonds began demanding payment up
front.