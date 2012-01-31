* German Bunds fall as EU summit provides limited relief
* Short-dated Portuguese bond yields extend painful rise
* Italian, Spanish debt firms, scope for fresh rally limited
By William James
LONDON, Jan 31 German debt futures fell
and demand for Italian and Spanish bonds firmed on Tuesday as
markets looked for positives in talks on Greek debt writedowns
and an agreement of a new European fiscal pact.
European leaders approved strict new measures on sovereign
budget discipline, intended to prevent a repeat of the massive
overspending pushing some to sell bonds of higher-risk euro zone
states.
In response, the price of German debt futures
slipped 22 ticks to 139.45 as demand for the one of euro zone's
safest and most liquid assets eased from recent extremes.
"The move that we are seeing is based on the idea that at
least the politicians didn't disappoint investors too much. In
terms of new information, there wasn't that much from the
summit," said Michael Leister, strategist at DZ Bank.
"There's a bit of relief and a bit of a technical reaction
given the Bund is reaching critical levels... but from our point
of view (the pullback) doesn't really look convincing."
On Monday, the contract rose close to its record high of
140.23 after a recent slew of rating downgrades and with markets
targeting Portugal as the bloc's next weakest link behind
Greece.
UBS technical analysis said the outlook remained bullish for
German debt while the contract traded above 138.78 - the 38
percent Fibonacci retracement of the rise since Jan 24.
LIMITED RELIEF
Portuguese short-dated bond yields rose further, showing the
market's pessimism over the country's grim economic outlook and
its ability to meet bond repayments without fresh aid or a debt
restructuring.
Nevertheless, progress towards tighter fiscal union was
likely to be interpreted by investors as a long-term positive.
The EU agreement was seen helping stall Monday's selling
pressure on Italian debt. Ten-year yields fell 8 bps on the day
to 6.02 percent while the Spanish equivalent
eased 2.5 bps to 4.79 percent.
But short-term worries over Greece and Portugal were set to
slow the momentum behind a broad move into riskier assets seen
since the European Central Bank flooded the market with cash in
December.
"People are still generally taking a positive view (on Spain
and Italy), but we're getting down to some big levels where
people are more comfortable trimming back their longs and maybe
putting on some shorts," a trader said.
Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said talks between
Greece and its private creditors had made significant progress
and that the aim was to reach a definitive deal by the end of
the week.
Markets were likely to take comfort from any further signs
of progress in the talks, although relief would be limited by
the knock-on effect to Portugal, where many now see a similar
writedown of public debt as inevitable.
Portuguese two-year bond yields rose 36 basis
points on the day to 21.6 percent, reflecting near term
concerns. Ten-year yields eased back from their
euro era highs, falling 14 bps to 17.25 percent, unwinding only
a fraction of the 185 bps rise seen on Monday.