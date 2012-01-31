* EU states agree on stricter budget discipline
By William James and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Jan 31 German Bund futures fell on
Tuesday and demand for some peripheral bonds rose as EU states
agreed to a pact for stricter budget discipline, although the
improved sentiment towards risk was overshadowed by the
still-unresolved Greek debt swap talks.
European leaders approved new measures intended to prevent a
repeat of the massive overspending that contributed to the
current crisis, giving risk sentiment a lift, but differences
remained over the limits of austerity.
In Greece, Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said he hoped to
reach deals by the end of the week both with its private
creditors over restructuring 200 billion euros of debt and with
its international lenders on conditions tied to a second
bailout.
That eased some of the recent pressure on Portugal, which
has been seen as next in line after Greece for requiring a
second bailout. Ten-year Portuguese government bond yields
tumbled 67 basis points, but at 16.73 percent they
remain prohibitively high.
"We are seeing Portugal very much under the cull still so
that obviously should get more and more difficult for the market
to shrug off," David Schnautz, interest rate strategist at
Commerzbank said.
German Bund futures fell 39 ticks on the day to
139.28 but still within sight of a record high of 140.23.
"We are flirting with a real attack on the 140 level in Bund
(futures)... we just touched 1.80 in the 10-year yield and there
seems to be something of a resistance there, (but) we have
already seen buying on dips," Schnautz added.
Ten-year German government bond yields rose
4.4 basis points to 1.83 percent.
"There's a bit of relief and a bit of a technical reaction
given the Bund is reaching critical levels... but from our point
of view (the pullback) doesn't really look convincing," said
Michael Leister, strategist at DZ Bank.
UBS technical analysis suggested the outlook remained
bullish for German debt, while the contract traded above 138.78
- the 38 percent Fibonacci retracement of the rise since Jan 24.
LIMITED RELIEF
Progress towards tighter fiscal union was likely to be
interpreted by investors as a long-term positive.
The EU agreement was seen helping stall Monday's selling
pressure on Italian debt. Ten-year yields fell 6.4 bps on the
day to 6.04 percent, while two-year Portuguese
bond yields shed 11 bps to 21.14 percent.
But short-term worries over Greece and Portugal were set to
slow the momentum behind a broad move into riskier assets seen
since the European Central Bank flooded the market with cash in
December.
"People are still generally taking a positive view (on Spain
and Italy), but we're getting down to some big levels where
people are more comfortable trimming back their longs and maybe
putting on some shorts," a trader said.
Ten-year Spanish government bond yields were
up 1.3 basis points at 4.82 percent.
In a further sign of ongoing risks to the euro zone,
unemployment remained high, underscoring the difficulty the
region is having balancing its austerity drive with growth.
Euro zone unemployment has risen to its highest level since
the euro single currency was introduced, data showed on Tuesday,
a day after EU leaders promised to focus on creating millions of
new jobs to try to kickstart Europe's floundering economy.
Seasonally adjusted unemployment among the 17 countries
sharing the euro rose to 10.4 percent in December.