By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Feb 1 German government bond yields inched higher on Wednesday, with optimism a Greek debt swap deal will be concluded this week offsetting worries Portugal may be the next euro zone country to restructure its debt.

Italian and Spanish bond yields fell further as investor appetite for risky assets grew after European leaders agreed to a pact for stricter budget discipline earlier this week.

Bund futures face a test in a German 10-year debt auction, seen as a measure of whether demand for safe haven bonds is strong enough for Bund yields to break below this year's 1.75-2 percent range in the near term.

Some analysts say Bund yields are likely to bounce back up if Greece finally strikes a bond swap deal with its private creditors and avoids a chaotic default that would send shockwaves throughout the euro zone.

But a key worry is Portugal, whose rating downgrades to junk status last month encouraged bets that it will follow in Greece's footsteps, sending its bond yields to record highs.

"The market seems to be in a waiting mood. It has a positive attitude on the (debt swap deal). If we get an announcement on Monday ... Bund yields could easily rise by 15 basis points from today," Lloyds rate strategist Achilleas Georgolopoulos said.

"The only thing that can unsettle the sentiment is more information about Portugal."

Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said talks with private creditors on the bond swap deal were "one formal step away".

Ten-year German Bund yields were last 3.1 bps higher at 1.819 percent. Bund futures were 21 ticks lower on the day at 139.51.

Portuguese yields looked broadly unchanged on the day, but trade was volatile due to low liquidity. Italian 10-year yields were 18 bps lower at 5.79 percent.

SELLING EXPENSIVE BONDS

Germany plans to sell up to 5 billion euros worth of 10-year government bonds.

Its sales this year have met solid demand despite greater risk appetite, indicating a massive European Central Bank cash injection in December supported both low-yielding and more risky sovereign debt.

But some jitters remain after some German auctions last year drew fewer bids than the amount on offer due to low yields.

"We're at fairly elevated (prices) so there might be a little struggle up here so we'll watch it," one trader said.

"But I think there's enough demand out there for core markets so I think it would be all right without being spectacular."

ING rate strategist Padhraic Garvey said that if the value of bonds retained was 1 billion euros retention and demand exceeded 5 billion, that "would be deemed relatively normal."

Portugal also taps the market for three- and six-month treasury bills, aiming to issue 1.25-1.5 billion euros.

Portuguese bond yields hit euro-era highs this week, prompting the ECB to step into the market, as investors became increasingly worried Portugal may follow in Greece's footsteps and eventually restructure its debt.

The bill market, however, finds solid demand from domestic banks, which use the paper as collateral to get ECB funding.

"We fully expect the Portuguese debt agency to raise the necessary funds," Credit Agricole rate strategist Orlando Green said in a note.

"But a sub-5 percent average yield and cover ratios comfortably above two (times the amount on offer) would reinforce market confidence about Portugal's capability to raise funds through issuing short-term paper."