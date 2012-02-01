* Portugal leads peripheral rally on Greek optimism
* Lisbon sells T-bills at lower yields
* Germany finds above-average demand for 10-year bonds
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Feb 1 Portuguese government bonds
led a rally in debt issued by the euro zone's lower-rated states
on Wednesday, capitalising on good results at a T-bill auction
and optimism that a Greek debt swap deal will be concluded this
week.
Traders said they saw long-term investors outside the euro
zone buying Portuguese debt, but the volumes were extremely
thin, indicating that broad sentiment on the junk-rated country
was very fragile and could easily worsen again.
Investors have become increasingly worried that Portugal may
eventually have to restructure its debt and its 10-year yields
hit record euro-era highs of around 17.4 percent on Tuesday
before paring most of this week's rise to trade at 15.8 percent.
Wednesday's fall in yields accelerated after the Iberian
state successfully passed the test of its ability to tap
short-term debt markets when it sold 1.5 billion euros of three-
and six-month bills at lower yields.
"Given the maturity of these issues and captive demand in
the form of domestic banks the scope for upset here was always
slim," said Rabobank rate strategist Richard McGuire.
He added these sales will not "provide any safeguard against
fears ratcheting up once again should, as seems perhaps likely,
the market return to fretting over the possibility Greece's
restructuring will prove to be a template rather than a one-off
solution."
Portuguese two-year yields dropped 67 basis
points to 19.63 percent, while five-year yields
dropped one full point to 21.38 percent. Such moves are to be
expected in an illiquid environment though and do not
necessarily illustrate a marked shift in sentiment.
One commonly used indicator of market volumes, the
difference between the price investors who want to hold
Portuguese 10-year bonds are willing to pay and the price they
are asked to offer, was 450 cents.
That was some 50 cents less than last week, but more than
350 cents over what it was when the Greek crisis first escalated
in May 2010.
Italian and Spanish bond yields fell as well on bets that a
Greek debt deal was close and as investor appetite for risky
assets grew after European leaders agreed to a pact for stricter
budget discipline earlier this week.
"A lot of people are concerned they're going to miss the
boat," one trader said. "There's a lot of talk about the Greek
deal being (close) and if there's going to be more tightening in
the periphery people don't want to miss out on that."
Italian 10-year bond yields fell 18 bps on the day to 5.8
percent, having tightened from around 7.4 percent earlier this
year on the back of improved liquidity conditions following a
massive European Central Bank cash injection.
SELLING EXPENSIVE BONDS
Demand for Germany's ultra low-yielding 10-year bonds was
above average at a sale on Wednesday, indicating that some of
the cheap ECB money was channeled into instruments perceived as
safe-havens as well.
Credit Agricole strategist Peter Chatwell took the result as
a sign that Bund yields could break below the 1.80 percent level
which is close to the bottom of their recent range.
DZ Bank's rate strategist Michael Leister focused on the
fact that demand was lower than at the previous German debt
sales this year and took that as a sign that Bund yields could
grind higher in the near future.
The views seemed to have been equally represented in the
broader market, with 10-year German yields trading
at 1.83 percent, unchanged from levels seen before the auction.
Bund futures were last 25 ticks lower at 139.47.