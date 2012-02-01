* Portugal leads peripheral rally on Greek optimism

* Lisbon sells T-bills at lower yields

* Germany finds above-average demand for 10-year bonds

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Feb 1 Portuguese government bonds led a rally in debt issued by the euro zone's lower-rated states on Wednesday, capitalising on good results at a T-bill auction and optimism that a Greek debt swap deal will be concluded this week.

Traders said they saw long-term investors outside the euro zone buying Portuguese debt, but the volumes were extremely thin, indicating that broad sentiment on the junk-rated country was very fragile and could easily worsen again.

Investors have become increasingly worried that Portugal may eventually have to restructure its debt and its 10-year yields hit record euro-era highs of around 17.4 percent on Tuesday before paring most of this week's rise to trade at 15.8 percent.

Wednesday's fall in yields accelerated after the Iberian state successfully passed the test of its ability to tap short-term debt markets when it sold 1.5 billion euros of three- and six-month bills at lower yields.

"Given the maturity of these issues and captive demand in the form of domestic banks the scope for upset here was always slim," said Rabobank rate strategist Richard McGuire.

He added these sales will not "provide any safeguard against fears ratcheting up once again should, as seems perhaps likely, the market return to fretting over the possibility Greece's restructuring will prove to be a template rather than a one-off solution."

Portuguese two-year yields dropped 67 basis points to 19.63 percent, while five-year yields dropped one full point to 21.38 percent. Such moves are to be expected in an illiquid environment though and do not necessarily illustrate a marked shift in sentiment.

One commonly used indicator of market volumes, the difference between the price investors who want to hold Portuguese 10-year bonds are willing to pay and the price they are asked to offer, was 450 cents.

That was some 50 cents less than last week, but more than 350 cents over what it was when the Greek crisis first escalated in May 2010.

Italian and Spanish bond yields fell as well on bets that a Greek debt deal was close and as investor appetite for risky assets grew after European leaders agreed to a pact for stricter budget discipline earlier this week.

"A lot of people are concerned they're going to miss the boat," one trader said. "There's a lot of talk about the Greek deal being (close) and if there's going to be more tightening in the periphery people don't want to miss out on that."

Italian 10-year bond yields fell 18 bps on the day to 5.8 percent, having tightened from around 7.4 percent earlier this year on the back of improved liquidity conditions following a massive European Central Bank cash injection.

SELLING EXPENSIVE BONDS

Demand for Germany's ultra low-yielding 10-year bonds was above average at a sale on Wednesday, indicating that some of the cheap ECB money was channeled into instruments perceived as safe-havens as well.

Credit Agricole strategist Peter Chatwell took the result as a sign that Bund yields could break below the 1.80 percent level which is close to the bottom of their recent range.

DZ Bank's rate strategist Michael Leister focused on the fact that demand was lower than at the previous German debt sales this year and took that as a sign that Bund yields could grind higher in the near future.

The views seemed to have been equally represented in the broader market, with 10-year German yields trading at 1.83 percent, unchanged from levels seen before the auction.

Bund futures were last 25 ticks lower at 139.47.