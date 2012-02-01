* Portugal leads peripheral rally on Greek optimism

* Lisbon sells T-bills at lower yields

* Germany finds above-average demand for 10-year bonds

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Feb 1 Portuguese government bonds led a rally in debt issued by the euro zone's lower-rated states on Wednesday, capitalising on good results at a Treasury bill auction and hopes that a Greek debt swap deal will be concluded this week.

Spain is widely expected to maintain the trend of strong sales from the euro zone periphery when it auctions bonds on Thursday, with the European Central Bank's cheap loans to banks aiding investor appetite for riskier assets.

Traders said they saw long-term investors outside the currency bloc buying Portuguese debt after it took a beating in recent weeks on increasing fears the country may eventually have to restructure its debt. But volumes were extremely thin, indicating that broad sentiment on the junk-rated country was very fragile and could easily worsen again.

"The market has taken a view that maybe Portugal could be next to restructure after Greece but this fear has taken a bit of a relief, maybe supported by the successful bill auction," said Rainer Guntermann, a strategist at Commerzbank.

"The upward move in yields had been long and a very pronounced trend and at some point you would expect a bit of a correction, but it's a bit too early to say that Portugal is now on a downward trend as far as yields are concerned."

Portuguese 10-year yields pared most of this week's rise to trade around 15.5 percent, recoiling from record highs around 17.4 percent hit on Tuesday.

Wednesday's fall in yields accelerated after the Iberian state successfully passed a test of its ability to tap short-term debt markets when it sold 1.5 billion euros of three- and six-month bills at lower yields.

"Given the maturity of these issues and captive demand in the form of domestic banks the scope for upset here was always slim," said Rabobank rate strategist Richard McGuire.

He added these sales would not "provide any safeguard against fears ratcheting up once again should, as seems perhaps likely, the market return to fretting over the possibility Greece's restructuring will prove to be a template rather than a one-off solution."

Portuguese two-year yields dropped over a percentage point to 19.23 percent, while five-year yields dropped 1.5 percentage point to 21 percent. Such moves are to be expected in an illiquid environment, and do not necessarily illustrate a marked shift in sentiment.

One commonly used indicator of market volumes, the difference between the price investors who want to hold Portuguese 10-year bonds are willing to pay and the price they are asked to offer, was 450 cents.

That was some 50 cents less than last week, but more than 350 cents over what it was when the Greek crisis first escalated in May 2010.

Italian and Spanish bond yields fell as well on bets that a Greek debt deal was close and as appetite for riskier assets grew on expectations of more cheap central bank funding for banks at the end of February.

"As long as the liquidity story is still alive this trend of lower yields and tighter spreads could very well continue and we wont be surprised to see this pattern last a little bit longer," Commerzbank's Guntermann said.

Italian 10-year bond yields fell 27 bps on the day to 5.7 percent, having tightened from around 7.4 percent earlier this year.

EXPENSIVE BONDS

Demand for Germany's ultra low-yielding 10-year bonds was above average at a sale on Wednesday, indicating that some of the cheap ECB money was being channelled into instruments perceived as safe-havens.

Some analysts, however, said the German paper was looking expensive at current levels and saw little value in it.

"I think the ECB LTRO keeps bund yields artificially lows but we do not see value in the very near-term there," Eric Oynoyan, a strategist at BNP Paribas, said.

The 10-year German yield was last up at six basis points on the day at 1.85 percent as the upbeat tone in peripheral debt and equities cooled demand for the safe-haven debt in the secondary market.

Bund futures fell 48 ticks to settle at 139.24.