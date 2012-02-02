LONDON Feb 2 German government bonds slipped on Thursday before Spanish and French debt sales as signs that a Greek debt swap deal was nearing completion supported peripheral debt.

Spain is expected to maintain the trend of strong sales from the euro zone periphery at an auction of up to 4.5 billion euros 3-, 4- and 5-year bonds.

The country has issued above the target amount at its last two sales helped by strong domestic buying and as a result has completed almost a fifth of its 2012 funding.

France also sells up to 8 billion euros of bonds including a new 10-year OAT.

March Bund futures were 16 ticks lower at 139.08, with 10-year yields 1.5 basis points higher at 1.858 percent.

"People are expecting the auctions to go well and the risk is Spain will, if the bids are there, do more again," a trader said.

"There's no reason why the periphery should be under pressure this morning and supply should go okay."

The trader said there had been good buying of particularly Italian bonds on Wednesday from both domestic and, more significantly, international accounts.

Bankers said the Greek bond swap deal, which will mean real losses of about 70 percent for bond holders, is essentially done. But the second bailout and any official sector participation must be agreed before announcing a deal as all elements are interlinked.