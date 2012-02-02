* Spanish yield rise signals rally may be slowing
* France finds firm demand at 8 bln euro bond sale
* Greek talks dominate market backdrop
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Feb 2 Spain's yields rose on
Thursday after the price it paid at a debt auction raised
questions about how much further its recent bond rally could
run, but the outlook for peripherals stayed closely tied to the
outcome of Greek debt swap talks.
Spain sold 4.56 billion euros of bonds, just above its
target range, leaving it almost a quarter funded for the year.
Although yields at the sale were lower than at previous
auctions, the bidding was deemed less impressive with the "tail"
- the difference between the average and the highest yield -
above 10 basis points on all three bonds offered.
This implies that some bidders were pushing for a higher
return.
"As much as the average yield is OK relative to
the market level ... there are a lot of people who have gone in
and have got things a lot cheaper," said Marc Ostwald,
strategist with Monument Securities in London.
"So certainly a long way away from the very impressive
results we saw in December and in January, definitely reflecting
some resistance to lower yields."
Yields on Spain's April 2021 bond
were 8.2 bps higher at 4.73 percent, pushing the spread over
Bunds to 288 bps after it touched its lowest level since August
on Wednesday.
Spain's borrowing costs over the medium term fell
at the debt sale, supported by a flood of European Central Bank
money.
Yields also fell at France's first auction of long-term
fixed-rate bonds since losing its triple-A credit rating last
month.
"I think with the French ones, it becomes less an issue
about carry (from the ECB's tender of three-year funds) and more
a question about do these look like attractive yields relative
to Bunds and the answer is a very definitive yes," Ostwald
added.
In the secondary market, the French/German 10-year yield
spread was 14 bps tighter on the day at 106 basis
points.LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL
Peripheral bonds other than Spain benefited from upbeat
soundbites on the Greek situation, even though some traders
remained sceptical.
"Again there's talk about the PSI -- I've never seen a deal
agreed so many times in my life," a trader said.
Euro zone finance ministers aim to agree a second financing
package for Greece on Monday. A deal for Greece would include
agreement on official new financing, the size of voluntary
losses banks and other private bondholders are willing to accept
and new reforms Athens must undertake.
This would end months of uncertainty over private sector
losses on Greek bonds and over the sustainability of the
country's debt, which have increased costs of borrowing in many
other euro zone countries.
Italian bonds were higher in late European trading, with
10-year yields down 8 bps on the day at 5.62
percent.
Portuguese bonds, which have been especially hard-hit by the
Greek ordeal on the view that they too could eventually
restructure, benefited the most.
Ten-year Portuguese bond yields fell 54 basis
points to 14.99 percent, with traders saying the European
Central Bank had also bought small amounts its debt in the
secondary market.
One trader said there had been other investors interested in
the paper of late after a recent sell-off sparked by Standard &
Poor's downgrade of its ratings last month.
"I think what happened is coming up to month-end there was a
lot of index-selling because of the downgrade and there were a
lot of forced sellers, and we saw quite a lot of that trade and
there were no bids," a trader said.
"But towards the end of the month a whole load of high-yield
type accounts started stepping into the market, a different type
of investor came in."
The German Bund future saw a settlement close of
139.08, down 16 ticks on the day.