LONDON Feb 3 German Bund futures extended losses on Friday after data showed the U.S. services sector grew at a faster than expected pace in January.

The Institute for Supply Management said its services index rose to 56.8 last month - the highest level since February 2011 - from a revised 53.0 in December.

Economists had expected the index to hold steady at 53.0, according to a Reuters survey. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

Bund futures were down 93 ticks on the day at 138.15, compared with 138.60 before the data.