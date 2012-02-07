* Bunds extend gains as Greek talks reach crunch time

* Market still expects Greek deal but delays add to doubts

* New 10-year Dutch bonds could take some shine off Bunds

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Feb 7 German government bond prices rose on Tuesday as investors fretted over Greek indecision on the strict terms of a new bailout deal vital to avert a chaotic default, supporting demand for safe-haven debt.

Athens's protracted debt talks hit another snag on Monday after feuding political leaders postponed a decision on the bailout terms by 24 hours, reviving fears of a disorderly default that could spread contagion in the euro zone.

Greece needs to agree to the painful austerity measures to receive a 130 billion euro rescue package from the International Monetary Fund and the European Union.

Although many in markets expect a deal will be sealed, the delays are stoking fears Greece may miss a Feb. 15 deadline by which EU officials say a full package must be agreed to allow time to complete legal procedures relating to a March 20 bond repayment.

"There's slightly more than a 50 percent chance for things to be resolved but it's a very close call and the market takes it by the headlines at the moment," said Rainer Guntermann, a strategist at Commerzbank.

"All the postponements of the deadlines are supportive for risk aversion in the market."

The Bund future was last 28 ticks higher on the day at 138.91 while German 10-year yields were 1 basis point lower at 1.88 percent.

The 10-year yield has been trading in a tight 1.80-2 percent range since the start of the year, as uncertainty over Greece vies with investor optimism over improved economic data from the United States and Germany.

CLOCK TICKING

The yields have pulled back from their highest levels in a week hit last Friday after setbacks in the Greek talks halted a rally in equities.

"We're still in this risk-off risk-on mode. It's all about Greece," a trader said.

"At the end of the day there's the big coupon payment on March 20 and that's the date we're working around. Every day that goes by is a day nearer trouble. The clock is ticking hence time is running out," he said.

In the euro zone periphery, Italian and Spanish 10-year yields were up slightly, with strategists saying domestic buyers flush with European Central Bank cash from its three-year loans in December were keeping those markets supported.

Portuguese bonds were also steady, winning respite from the recent sell-off that sent yields to euro-era peaks on concerns Portugal could be the next to follow Greece into seeking a second bailout and debt restructure.

Its yield curve remained inverted, with two-year bonds yielding nearly 4 percentage points more than 10-year paper, reflecting persistent investor worries that they may not get their money back.

Bunds could come under some selling pressure as the Netherlands auctions 5 billion euros of new 10-year bonds offered at a spread of between 46 and 50 bps above the reference German paper.

"We see good demand for the new DSL 10-year. Switches out of Bund and (French) OAT are attractive, and the new DSL offering is likely to develop a benchmark premium relative to the curve," Societe Generale strategists said in a note.