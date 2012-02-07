* Bunds extend gains as Greek talks reach crunch time

* Market still expects Greek deal but delays add to doubts

* Dutch sale of new 10-year bonds meets strong demand

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Feb 7 German government bond prices rose on Tuesday as investors fretted over Greek indecision on the strict terms of a new bailout deal vital to avert a chaotic default, supporting demand for safe-haven debt.

Athens's protracted debt talks hit another snag on Monday after feuding political leaders postponed a decision on the bailout terms by 24 hours, reviving fears of a disorderly default that could spread contagion in the euro zone.

Greece needs to agree to the painful austerity measures to receive a 130 billion euro rescue package from the International Monetary Fund and the European Union and meet a March 20 bond repayment.

Although many in markets expect a deal will be sealed, the delays are stoking fears Greece may miss a Feb. 15 deadline by which EU officials say a full package must be agreed to allow time to complete legal procedures relating to its debt swap.

"There's slightly more than a 50 percent chance for things to be resolved but it's a very close call and the market takes it by the headlines at the moment," said Rainer Guntermann, a strategist at Commerzbank.

"All the postponements of the deadlines are supportive for risk aversion in the market."

The March Bund future rose 41 ticks to 139.04, extending the previous day's gains to nearly reverse Friday's losses triggered by an upbeat U.S. jobs report.

Still, the contract looks vulnerable while trading below the 62 percent retracement of last week's sell-off at 139.22, UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock said. A break below the 138.13 low hit on Friday could see further falls to the Jan. 24 low of 137.18, he added in a note.

German 10-year bond yields were 1.5 basis points lower at 1.875 percent. They are expected to stay stuck in a tight 1.80-2 percent range they have traded in since the start of the year, as uncertainty over Greece vies with investor optimism over the U.S. and German economic outlook.

CLOCK TICKING

The yields have pulled back from their highest levels in a week hit last Friday after setbacks in the Greek talks halted a rally in equities.

"If they push something through on Greece...we might get 20-25 bps backup in (Bund) yields but I don't think it's going to be anything massive because people still think structurally Europe is still in a lot of trouble," a trader said.

"This restructuring will get Greece through in terms of getting the next payment but it's going to mean a lot of people are going to take pretty heavy losses."

In the euro zone periphery, Italian and Spanish yields rose with traders saying uncertainty over Greece was prompting speculative profit-taking following their rally in recent weeks, traders said.

Italian 10-year yields rose six bps on the day to 5.69 percent while equivalent Spanish yields were five bps up at 5.1 percent, slightly widening their spread over German benchmarks.

Portuguese bonds were steady after the ECB started buying the debt in recent days to stem a sell-off that sent yields to euro-era peaks on concerns Portugal could be the next to follow Greece into seeking a second bailout and debt restructure.

Its yield curve remained inverted, with two-year bonds yielding nearly 4 percentage points more than 10-year paper, reflecting persistent investor worries that they may not get their money back.

"Although Portugal is no Greece, nevertheless there are justifiable concerns. Without significant structural reform and a substantial internal devaluation, the economy simply lacks the necessary wealth creation to underpin a meaningful recovery," said FxPro chief strategist Michael Derks.

"Despite yesterday's vehement denials from the Finance Ministry, a significant debt restructuring is highly likely at some point in the next couple of years."