LONDON Feb 8 The yield on Spain's 5.85 percent 2022 government bond jumped on Wednesday after lead managers said they were prepaing a tap of the issue.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters company, said Barclays Capital, BBVA, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Santander and SG CIB were leading the deal.

The yield on the bond was last at 5.20 percent, up 5 basis points after the announcement and 10 basis on the day and underperforming other non-German euro zone debt.