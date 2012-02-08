* Bunds slip as Greek deal optimism lives on
* Periphery under pressure as Spain launches syndicated tap
* Germany finds decent demand at 3.3 bln euro 5-year auction
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Feb 8 German government bonds
edged lower on Wednesday with markets optimistic that despite
further delays in talks Greece will agree to the reforms
necessary to secure aid and avoid a messy debt default.
But Bunds bounced off their worst levels with the key 2
percent yield level holding while an early rally by the euro
zone's higher yielding issuers faded after Spain launched a
syndicated tap of its 10-year bond.
A solid 3.3 billion euro 5-year German auction also helped
contain the losses in safe-haven paper although with the bonds
relatively expensive compared with other maturities on the yield
curve, demand was not as strong as at a January auction
.
"Not as strong a result as at the last sale but certainly
adequate when viewed against the backdrop of the ongoing lack of
yield advantage at the "true core" and the current
glass-half-full risk-on market move in anticipation of a Greek
deal," said Rabobank rate strategist Richard McGuire.
A deal on private sector debt holders taking a loss on their
bond holdings and politicians agreeing austerity measures is
likely to lead to a further sell-off in Bunds and support paper
issued by the more indebted euro zone countries.
"We slowly seem to be crawling towards an agreement and if
those two things are passed we could see a further unwinding of
the safe-haven bid," said Nick Stamenkovic, rate strategist at
RIA Capital Markets.
However, even if a deal is reached, Greece still has to
deliver on reforms and the wider euro zone crisis remains
unresolved.
A lack of growth in Portugal makes it unlikely it will
regain access to capital markets next year while Italy relies on
European Central Bank liquidity to support its debt sales.
"There's still going to be lots of ifs and buts but for now
you can see how sensitive the market is to any news on Greece,"
Stamenkovic added.
Greek parties resume talks on Wednesday, seeking a deal in
return for a new international bailout after a series of delays
which have prompted some EU leaders to warn that the euro zone
can live without Athens.
The Wall Street Journal reported that the European Central
Bank has made concessions over its holdings of Greek bonds. The
ECB had been considering finding a legal way to give up the
profits it would have made on the debt to Athens.
SPAIN DEAL
Spanish 10-year bonds underperformed their euro zone peers
with 10-year yields 17 basis points higher at 5.27
percent after the launch of a syndicated tap of the January 2022
bond. Spain is aiming to raise 2 to 3 billion euros from the
isuance.
The deal puts more bonds in circulation and it took the
shine off an early rally for debt issued by the euro zone's
struggling periphery. Italian 10-year yields
failed to break below 5.50 percent and the spread over German
Bunds - which hit its lowest since October at 350 basis points
in early trade - was last eight basis points wider than that.
March Bund futures were 17 ticks lower at 137.78.
"It doesn't seem like people are massively long of Bunds so
that might be supportive on the way down," a trader said.
Ten-year German yields were 2 bps higher at
1.98 percent, have briefly broken above 2.0 percent to test the
top of the trading range seen since the start of the year.
"The two percent level is key but there's going to be an
unwillingness to push that ahead of the European Central Bank
meeting tomorrow, especially with all the Greek headlines," a
second trader said.